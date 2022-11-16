EDITORIAL: Bryan Patrick -- Special legacy in agriculture

Nowhere is agriculture more important than Orangeburg County and The T&D Region. The legacy is rich, from the fields and farms to the halls of government.

The recent midterms saw Bowman’s Hugh Weathers re-elected to a fifth four-year term as a Republican S.C. commissioner of agriculture from Orangeburg County. This week we remember a man who helped pave the way for Weathers and other Republicans in state government, G. Bryan Patrick of Santee, who died Tuesday, Nov. 14, at age 93.

In the year 1974, state government was different. Democrats dominated, from the legislature to statewide offices. The election in November of that year was historic, with James B. Edwards becoming the first GOP governor of the state in modern times.

In 1976, Patrick, a Bowman dairy farmer, was appointed by Edwards to complete the term of state commissioner of agriculture due to the death of the serving commissioner. He accepted, and in 1978, Patrick was elected commissioner for a four-year term, the first Republican constitutional officer to be elected since Reconstruction.

“I served for over six years, and all the other constitutional officers were Democrats,” said Patrick, who was among a very few locally involved in Republican politics before the ‘70s.

He was commissioner until 1983.

Patrick’s jump from the farm to government was associated with the rise of another politician, this one on the national level: Ronald Reagan.

Patrick was known for his acclaimed musical ability. “I was known as the ‘singing commissioner,’” he told The Times and Democrat. Music led to him meeting Reagan.

“I was singing the Lord’s Prayer at Township Auditorium in Columbia, and Reagan, the featured speaker, was testing the waters of a run for the presidency by speaking with Republicans across South Carolina. That meeting was the beginning of a warm and cordial relationship with President Reagan,” he said.

“When Reagan was campaigning in the Republican primary (in 1980), I spent three days and two nights with him going to different campaign stops on his bus with staff people and the press,” Patrick said.

"President Reagan was the kind of man who didn't meet big shots or little shots. He was one of the finest men I've ever met," Patrick said. "He had a heart of gold. No other president was in the class of Reagan. He was down to earth."

During the Reagan presidency, Patrick was appointed state director of the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service, now known as Farm Services, under the USDA, serving seven years and retiring in 1991.

Although Patrick was offered by Reagan the job of U.S. deputy secretary of agriculture, he declined the position. “I did not want to move from South Carolina,” he said.

As to farming, Patrick said he decided to study music because he had known how to farm since being a young man.

”I know how to farm, but I don’t know how to sing,” Patrick told a college official at the time.

“When I came home weekends from college, I drove the tractor, cultivating corn. After college, Dad, my brother and I ran two dairies with 300 cows,” Patrick said. “I spent 28 years milking cows.”

A wall of commendations speaks to the high esteem in which Patrick was held. He was a recipient of the Order of the Palmetto, the highest civilian honor given by the state, and received numerous awards for his contributions to agriculture.

G. Bryan Patrick: A man with a prominent place in the agricultural history of Orangeburg County and South Carolina.