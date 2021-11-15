EDITORIAL: Broadband important part of plan

President Joe Biden's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has been approved.

The debate about the package will continue but, in general, Democrats are saying it will improve and modernize the nation's physical infrastructure from roads and bridges to broadband internet access. Republican critics claim the package is way too expensive with too little of the money in the legislation actually going to infrastructure.

South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn, the House majority whip, is touting the legislation as very important for South Carolina. He says the state will receive more than $6 billion in direct allocations.

Clyburn helped broker the deal to pass the infrastructure package in the U.S. House. All House Republican members representing South Carolina voted against the legislation, while Sen. Lindsey Graham voted for it earlier in the Senate and Sen. Tim Scott was opposed.

Roads and bridges are important to South Carolinians (who already are paying more in the gas tax for improvements), but a key component of the federal legislation involves broadband access, particularly for rural areas. The bill provides $100 million at minimum to expand high-speed broadband infrastructure, with additional funds provided based on the number of unserved locations in the state.