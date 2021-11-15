EDITORIAL: Broadband important part of plan

President Joe Biden's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has been approved.
The debate about the package will continue but, in general, Democrats are saying it will improve and modernize the nation's physical infrastructure from roads and bridges to broadband internet access. Republican critics claim the package is way too expensive with too little of the money in the legislation actually going to infrastructure.
South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn, the House majority whip, is touting the legislation as very important for South Carolina. He says the state will receive more than $6 billion in direct allocations.
Clyburn helped broker the deal to pass the infrastructure package in the U.S. House. All House Republican members representing South Carolina voted against the legislation, while Sen. Lindsey Graham voted for it earlier in the Senate and Sen. Tim Scott was opposed.
Roads and bridges are important to South Carolinians (who already are paying more in the gas tax for improvements), but a key component of the federal legislation involves broadband access, particularly for rural areas. The bill provides $100 million at minimum to expand high-speed broadband infrastructure, with additional funds provided based on the number of unserved locations in the state.
Clyburn is the founder and chair of the House Rural Broadband Task Force and has been a leading voice on closing the digital divide. In addition to funds to expand high-speed broadband coverage, the bill requires an affordable option to be offered along the newly built networks and invests in projects to facilitate internet adoption. It establishes the Affordability Connectivity Program, which will allow eligible households to continue to receive a monthly discount on their internet bills. 1.5 million South Carolinians — 29% of our state’s population -- will be eligible for the benefit.
An important aspect of rural broadband expansion is access for farmers.
A new report, funded by the United Soybean Board and conducted by the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society, revealed that providing U.S. farmers and ranchers access to fast, affordable and reliable broadband will increase sustainability. It will also allow more reliable and efficient food production for a growing population and strengthen America’s rural communities.
“Data is the most valuable tool in our farm’s toolbox. Without a reliable connection to the internet, data collection and its subsequent use is severely limited,” said Meagan Kaiser, USB treasurer, soil scientist and Missouri farmer. “Data gives us the ability to identify plant nutrient requirements and target those nutrients only where they are needed, which leads to increased yields without expanding acreage. It all begins with connectivity."
Interviews with farmers, rural internet service providers, equipment manufacturers, and agricultural leaders and experts revealed consensus around several key outcomes for rural broadband, such as the need for robust upload speeds, accurate network deployment data and scalable technologies.
The report, The Future of American Farming: Broadband Solutions for the Farm Office, Field, and Community, lays out 15 actionable recommendations for delivering the high-speed internet that farmers and rural communities need. Categorized by the farm operations center, wireless needs in the field and how reliable broadband can support the interdependent relationship between farmers and their rural communities, some of the recommendations are:
• Adopt high-performance standards: Performance standards for upload speeds and latency should reflect the changing needs of the farmers for precision agriculture.
• Encourage deep fiber build-out: Fiber build-out in rural America, even if not directly to the farm, will be needed to support capable wireless connections for higher-bandwidth applications in the field.
• Support equity digital programs at the state and local levels: Digital equity programs can work with communities to help people make full use of broadband connections.
Farmers play a vital role in the economy and in feeding our nation. Having their needs coincide with the need to expand rural broadband access in a world where internet service is more vital than ever is a strong selling point to make sure federal dollars go as far as possible in making technology accessible to all.