EDITORIAL: Bridging the urban/rural U.S. divide

By contrast, metropolitan stakeholders often complain that the Electoral College and U.S. Senate give less-populous states disproportionate power nationally.

But, as pointed out by the three law professors, that power has not steered enough resources, infrastructure investment and jobs to rural America for communities to survive and thrive.

Based on their years of research into rural issues, the three are offering Biden ideas for initiatives that could help rural communities and bridge the urban/rural divide. Three proposals are:

• Get high-speed internet to the rest of rural America: “The COVID-19 era has made more acute something rural communities were already familiar with: High-speed internet is the gateway to everything. Education, work, health care, information access and even a social life depend directly on broadband.”

Yet 22.3% of rural residents and 27.7% of tribal lands residents lacked access to high-speed internet as of 2018, compared with 1.5% of urban residents.

Although President Joe Biden has signaled support for rural broadband expansion, it's not yet clear what the Federal Communications Commission might do under his leadership. “Recategorizing broadband as a public utility could help close the digital divide.”