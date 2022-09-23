EDITORIAL: Branchville's festival is one of most famous

In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic did what hurricanes and tornadoes could not: cancel the annual Raylrode Daze Festivul in Branchville.

After a successful return in 2021, the famous festival is back in 2022 for its traditional run.

Few of South Carolina’s festivals can match the tradition and longevity of Raylrode Daze — a reunion during the last full weekend of September for 51 consecutive years until 2020. Quite a run for an event that has attracts as many as 5,000-6,000 people annually.

Consider the past.

In 1989, Hurricane Hugo delivered its blow to South Carolina. It was a time of recovery after the overnight storm of Sept. 20-21. Many people were without power. Damage in Branchville and surroundings was very real.

But the festival, albeit in an abbreviated and different form, went on anyway that Saturday.

Call it the spirit of Raylrode Daze, that kinship that makes the festival one of the most popular in what is a sea of festivals in the state.

Fast forward to July 18, 1995. In the early morning hours, tragedy struck in Branchville when fire ravaged the historic railroad depot that is the symbol of the town's claim to fame as "The World's Oldest Railroad Junction."

Again, even the loss of the festival's very symbol did not spell demise for Raylrode Daze. Thanks to the leadership and continuing involvement of a long line of Branchville citizens, rebuilding ensued and the festival went on that September.

Another huge test came in March 2008 when a tornado went through the town. The twister left major destruction, including at the festival’s center, Branch Junction. But by the time for Raylrode Daze in September, even though rebuilding and repair were not complete, the show had to go on.

The town and its people are proud of their festival and their railroad history, which began in 1832 when the South Carolina Railroad’s tracks reached the settlement. It became the world’s first railroad junction when the company extended tracks that paralleled the Indian trails to the west and north. The western route reached Hamburg, a small town outside of Augusta. The other track went north to Orangeburg and Columbia.

Today Branchville is not the daily hub of activity it came to be more than 150 years ago via the railroad, but if you want to experience a festival with the hometown feel of a reunion, complete with lots of people who want to be part of it, check out Raylrode Daze this weekend.