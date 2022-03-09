EDITORIAL: Bradford pear trees present S.C. problem

Bradford pear trees are putting on a show in the Garden City and around The T&D Region with their bounty of white flowers. They are reminders that spring is nearly at hand.

As hard as it may be to accept, the beauty that is the Bradford pear in springtime is not a good a thing in South Carolina. Bradford pear trees are an invasive species that in and of themselves are not a problem, but their proliferation adds to what has become a significant environmental issue.

The Clemson Extension Service is out front in fighting invasive species and has been trying to convince South Carolinians to plant native species rather than the Bradford pear. Here’s why:

While the Bradford pear by itself is sterile, when it gets cross-pollinated by other Pyrus species — most infamously, the non-native Callery pear — the real problems start. Viable seeds are eaten by birds and spread across the Southeast.

“That’s why you see Callery pears all over roadsides, old fields, ditches, interstates, everywhere,” said David Coyle, extension forest health and invasive species specialist. “Once a Callery pear gets there, they grow in really dense thickets and crowd out everything else, and you get these pure Callery patches.”

And not only do Callery pears have nasty thorns — typically anywhere from quarter-inch stubs to three-inch spikes — that can cause damage to everything from tractor tires to livestock, the damage they do to the ecosystem is just as bad.

“From an ecological perspective, they crowd out all our native plants, and very few insects eat Callery pear,” Coyle said. “So if you like birds, remember that a lot of birds need caterpillars to feed their young, and everywhere you see a Callery pear, it’s basically a food desert in terms of insects for a bird to eat. If that bird is looking for food, it’s not going to find it there.”

The Bradford pear is a cultivar, or a plant variety, produced by grafting, and is a Callery pear that was originally thornless but had red fall coloring and white blossoms in the spring. For those reasons, the Bradford pear became a hugely popular tree for ornamental reasons near the end of the last century and has been widely planted for years.

“Bradford pear is very prone to storm damage because of the sharp-angled forks in the branches, so it creates a lot of maintenance for landowners when they do have them,” S.C. Forestry Commission Piedmont Urban Forester Dena Whitesides said. “There’s also a pungent smell to them, and they cross-breed with other pears — the non-native Callery pears — so they’re entering our forests. They’re invading our forests, so they’re taking up space for the native trees and shrubs that should be in our forests; they’re displacing natives.

“So, it’s double-sided: there’s the threat to our South Carolina forests and the native plants, and then there’s the threat to the urban landscape with it spreading and then creating more costs and maintenance for landowners.”

As with other invasive species, there is work to do to educate people and get them to realize the potential problems that can be caused. In the case of the Bradford pear tree, there is also the battle of getting people to accept there is in fact a problem with a tree that has come to be considered a signal of spring.

As much as we like seeing them, we’ll do our part in trying to get the word out that this pear is a problem. While it is not suggested that you cut down the trees you have – and that’s good because most people are not going to do that – the future of the total landscape will be better if no more are planted.

