EDITORIAL: Boomers and sex revolution

It’s frequently stated that every generation thinks it invented sex. Yet Baby Boomers can rightly claim to having launched what is known today as the “sexual revolution” of the 1960s and ‘70s, a time when traditional mores regarding sex began to change markedly.
Writing for Psychology Today, Dr. Barbara J. Risman in an article co-authored with Nicholas Velotta puts it this way: “Boomers pioneered the Sexual Revolution of the ‘60s and yet, they did so after having been raised with the sexual script that men pursue and women submit. This permitted men to interpret an awkward “no, thank you” rejection as a possible “yes” in the making. Still, it was a radical shift in our cultural norms for men to be able to take a woman to bed before promising marriage and for women to seek sexual pleasure outside of relationships. After all, the one night stand of the boomer generation precluded the “hook-up culture” of today’s Millennials. While much misogyny remained, and gender inequality is still a futuristic goal, the boomers did liberate sex from marriage and made the right to sexual pleasure a human right.”
Risman’s article titled, “Are seniors today re-defining sex?” is based on analyses of research on gender published in the Handbook on the Sociology of Gender, which she co-edited.
The conclusion is clear: Boomers have not given up on sex in their senior years.
The article further states: “Boomers are by far the most sexually liberal generation of older adults that we’ve ever seen. And by pushing against the pre-existing molds of what sex after 50 looks like, boomers are showing us that they want gender equality and sexual satisfaction between the sheets in their encore adulthood, the third act of their lives.”
But there is a down side.
A new study shows seniors are contracting sexually transmitted diseases at historic levels.
Nationally, senior infections have increased 107.3% and South Carolina ranks No. 12 among the states with 98.6 seniors infected per 100,000 people, according to findings by TheSeniorList.com using the most recent data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Here are additional key findings for seniors in South Carolina:
- 93.5% increase in STDs.
- 97.1% increase in HIV, No. 12 in HIV rate: 334.5 per 100,000
- 82.5% increase in chlamydia, No. 21 with 26.1 infections per 100,000 people
- 60.5% increase in gonorrhea, No. 12 with 31.3 infections per 100,000 people
- 1,050% increase in syphilis, No. 34 with 2.3 infections per 100,000 people
While once older Americans viewed STDs as a young person’s problem, they must begin to take all necessary precautions.
An important step would be for people to follow CDC guidance in knowing personal status regarding HIV/AIDS, rejecting the idea that testing is not a matter of necessity for their health.
The CDC recommends HIV testing for everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 as part of routine health care.
With the reported level of sexual activity and the rise in STDs among Boomers – it may ultimately be called another sexual revolution – the recommended age apparently should be pushed into the 70s and even older.
