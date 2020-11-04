EDITORIAL: ‘Boeing of agriculture’ big for S.C.

The announcement also likely represents the biggest example to date in South Carolina — and one of the biggest nationwide — of how Opportunity Zones, passed as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, can help not just wealthy investors but the people who live in the distressed areas where they invest. Unfortunately, the impact of these new Opportunity Zones is difficult to track because the legislation required little public reporting on investments, an omission that Opportunity Zones author U.S. Tim Scott hopes to persuade his colleagues to correct soon.

John Lettieri, CEO of the Economics Innovation Group, a Washington nonprofit that worked with Scott and others on the legislation, says while reporting is limited and the program’s rules were set only recently, it’s clear that the program already has steered tens of billions of dollars in new investment nationwide, not just in urban centers but in rural counties, too.

"What’s exciting to me about the Hampton County project is not just that investment in isolation but what would it mean for broader investments and better infrastructure,” Lettieri says.

