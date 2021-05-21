EDITORIAL: Boating safety is top priority in busy season

Saturday marked the beginning of Safe Boating Week, an annual educational campaign coordinated by the National Safe Boating Council during the week before Memorial Day. The observance comes at the right time as people are shifting into the summer, the season when thousands will take to the water in South Carolina, where boat ownership is among the highest per capita in the nation.

We have a beautiful state with beautiful waterways. Keeping them safe is a priority all the time, but no more so than during the busy summer months. More than a dozen children in the United States drown every year in reported boating accidents, and more than 160 are injured in accidents involving personal watercraft. Most children who drown are not wearing life jackets, and an estimated 85% of boating-related drownings could have been prevented by life jackets.

Safe Kids South Carolina recommends that children ages 14 and under wear life jackets not only on boats but near open bodies of water or when participating in water sports. The organization also urges parents and caregivers to wear life jackets on boats or other watercraft. Children are much more likely to practice safe habits when they witness similar behavior by parents and caregivers.

Safe Kids South Carolina reminds parents and caregivers: