EDITORIAL: Blood donation another way he showed caring

The July 4th holiday weekend brought sad news with the death of Lawrence Taylor Garick Jr. of Orangeburg. Many knew Garick as a businessman of 50 years, a lifetime member of Orangeburg Lutheran Church and an assistant scoutmaster for nearly 40 years with Troop 45 in Orangeburg. Less known would be another way Garick showed he cared about people and his community.

As a member of the Regional Medical Center’s Blood Assurance Program, he donated more than 5 gallons of blood.

Orangeburg is fortunate to have the blood program at our local hospital. It includes RMC's Blood Donor Center and the RMC Bloodmobile. It is one of only two independent, community-based donor programs in South Carolina.

The COVID pandemic has affected blood donations here and elsewhere, with fewer people come in to donate. And summer is always a critical time for donations.

Reality is only 3% of the population donates blood, but one in seven people who enter a hospital will need a blood transfusion. The supply simply doesn’t keep up with the demand. Historically, there is a higher demand for blood products in July.

Blood donors of all types are needed. One donation can help up to three people.

The RMC blood supply comes strictly from local donors and the Red Cross. Each donation goes a long way for the community. And if a donor has a friend or family member in the hospital who is receiving blood and they donate in their name, the patient will receive credit for every unit that is donated in their name.

The RMC Blood Donor Center's hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., closed Saturday and Sunday. Appointments are appreciated; walk-ins are welcome. To set up an appointment, to ask about hosting a blood drive, or for more information, call 1-803-395-2419 (toll free in S.C. 1-800-476-3377, ext. 2419).

Blood can be donated every eight weeks. We urge our community to follow Mr. Garick’s example in becoming a donor.

And to be clear: Health experts say there is no danger of contracting COVID-19 via a blood donation and the virus is not transmitted to patients via blood donations.