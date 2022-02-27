EDITORIAL: Black History Month remains important

A common lament among proponents of February's Black History Month observance is that Black history needs to be more in focus during all months of the year.

We agree and see the need for Black history to be accurately integrated into the history of the United States in ways that too often it has not been.

In Orangeburg, the history of African Americans makes up critical pieces of the time puzzle that is the story of our region.

Every year during February, The Times and Democrat brings forward the work of Richard Reid, a local historian whose work in researching noteworthy Blacks never ceases to amaze.

As president of the Orangeburg Historical and Genealogical Society, a primary Reid mission is researching Orangeburg history with a particular emphasis on the role of African Americans in that history.

During this Black History Month, Reid has introduced the T&D audience to people about which all locally should know.

• The Rev. John Benjamin Taylor -- Reid calls the educator and minister one of the top Black leaders in Orangeburg history. He led Trinity United Methodist Episcopal Church to its present location and then made provisions to help the growth and development of several of the buildings on Railroad Corner. The Taylor Building, which he constructed in 1929, still sits in its place today on Railroad Corner.

• The Rev. Harold Roland -- Reid states: "For anyone to be involved in pastoring for more than 50 years and to have written a total of 884 religious newspaper articles for 17 years, this is truly beyond miraculous work in acknowledging our Lord and Savior. ... Roland can only be seen as a 'quiet giant' who gave his services to many people."

• Jacob Moorer: Attorney Jacob Moorer was an outstanding lawyer who defended many Blacks in their legal matters in Orangeburg and across South Carolina. Reid states, "Being a lawyer and a civil rights activist, Moorer fought many court cases in Orangeburg and throughout the state. Also, throughout his career, he played a vital role in championing the electoral and civil rights of Blacks in South Carolina. Jacob Moorer enjoyed a very active role in his life and in the lives of many others in our state. He is what we call 'a born leader.'"

These are just three noteworthy individuals about which Reid has written over the years. You'll find stories about many more at TheTandD.com.

And today, Reid concludes his February 2022 series with an updated look at “Black firsts” in Orangeburg County. It’s at TheTandD.com and on Page C1 of Sunday’s print edition.

Many young people say they find history to be a difficult subject. And they also cite a lack of interest. How tragic -- for them and for all of us.

Knowing about the history of people and places is vital to understanding both the successes and failures of the past. History often is a roadmap to the future.

We thank Richard Reid for putting so many people about which too few otherwise would not know on that roadmap.

