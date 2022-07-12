EDITORIAL: Bipartisanship works for heirs’ property owners

A provision of the 2018 Farm Bill was important in providing “fair access” to U.S. Department of Agriculture programs.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., worked with Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., to help “heirs’ property” owners – thousands of minority and other landowners whose family land has been passed through the generations often without a formal title – utilize USDA services to which they did not have access without proper documentation certifying their possession of the land.

Thousands of African-American and other landowners have died without leaving a will, creating heirs’ property. Their descendants, each with a fraction of the undivided interest in the land, all lack a clear title to use or improve the land.

“Heirs’ property overwhelmingly impacts African-American land ownership, of which 60% is projected to be heirs’ property. Because a significant portion of U.S. minority-owned rural land was passed down through generations as heirs’ property, often without a legal title, these farmers and ranchers have been unable to obtain farm numbers and subsequent access to a multitude of USDA programs,” the senators wrote to USDA in 2018.

In 2022, Scott is continuing his commitment to seeing that these property owners can get access to federal assistance, this time focusing on the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The South Carolina Republican and Georgia Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff have successfully pushed to reform FEMA policies that discriminated against Black homeowners. As a result, tens of thousands of people can get the help they need after natural disasters.

Scott and Ossoff last fall successfully lobbied FEMA to alter its disaster-relief policies that discriminated against heirs' property owners by requiring disaster victims to present clear title to property after The Washington Post reported that “more than a third of Black-owned land in the South is passed down informally, rather than through deeds and wills.”

In a Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Hearing recently, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell testified that after FEMA’s policy change last year, 42,000 homeowners and 53,000 renters nationwide — who would have previously been denied — received disaster assistance, totaling $350 million.

Scott is to be commended for his continuing commitment to heirs' property owners -- and for working with Democrat Ossoff in pushing the changes at FEMA.

As the South Carolina senator said: “For years I have worked to protect heirs' property owners across South Carolina and the country. The disaster relief going to these families, many of which are Black Southerners, wouldn’t have happened if not for the FEMA policy change resulting from our commonsense, bipartisan effort."