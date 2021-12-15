EDITORIAL: Bill of Rights makes U.S. the greatest

Americans have many reasons to believe our country is the greatest on Earth. But fewer people, particularly younger Americans, have that belief.

In a 2021 YouGov poll of more than 11,000 U.S. adults, Americans still believe that the U.S. is indeed the greatest nation on Earth, by 50% to 31%. But there are some notable differences among different generations and racial groups.

When it comes to generations, members of the Silent Generation (born 1928-1945) are the most likely to say that the United States is the greatest country in the world, at 78%. Baby Boomers (born between 1946 and 1964) trail behind with two-thirds (65%) saying the U.S. is the greatest. Generation X (born between 1965 and 1981) also tends to think the U.S. is the best, with 50% saying this vs. 30% who say it is not.

Millennials – born between 1982 and 1999 – are split. About two in five (37%) say the U.S. is the greatest nation on Earth, but roughly the same percentage (40%) say that it is not. Adult members of Generation Z (born in 2000 or later) are even less likely to buy into the idea of the US being the greatest nation. Only 26% of these Gen Z’ers say America is the best nation on the planet, while far more (43%) hold the opposite view.

Different racial groups have varied perspectives on America’s greatness. Native Americans (73%) are more likely than any other racial group to say the U.S. is the greatest nation on Earth. Majorities of those who identify their race as “other” (55%) agree, as do about half of Hispanic Americans (52%) and white Americans (52%).

Fewer than half (43%) of Black Americans believe the U.S. is the best country, while a third (33%) hold the opposing view.

If you are among those doubting the greatness of the country in which we live, today is the day take note of a document that is a foundation of the freedoms that make for U.S. greatness.

Bill of Rights Day, celebrated yearly on Dec. 15, commemorates the day in 1791 when three-fourths of the states ratified 10 amendments that became a permanent part of the U.S. Constitution. They are the symbol and foundation of American ideals of individual liberty, limited government, and the rule of law.

A synopsis from britannica.com:

“Under the First Amendment, Congress can make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting its free exercise, or abridging freedom of speech or press or the right to assemble and petition for redress of grievances.

“Hostility to standing armies found expression in the Second Amendment’s guarantee of the people’s right to bear arms and in the Third Amendment’s prohibition of the involuntary quartering of soldiers in private houses.

“The Fourth Amendment secures the people against unreasonable searches and seizures and forbids the issuance of warrants except upon probable cause and directed to specific persons and places.

“The Fifth Amendment requires grand jury indictment in prosecutions for major crimes and prohibits double jeopardy for a single offense. It provides that no person shall be compelled to testify against himself and forbids the taking of life, liberty, or property without due process of law and the taking of private property for public use (eminent domain) without just compensation.

“By the Sixth Amendment, an accused person is to have a speedy public trial by jury, to be informed of the nature of the accusation, to be confronted with prosecution witnesses, and to have the assistance of counsel.

“The Seventh Amendment formally established the right to trial by jury in civil cases. Excessive bail or fines and cruel and unusual punishment are forbidden by the Eighth Amendment.

“The Ninth Amendment protects unenumerated residual rights of the people, and, by the 10th, powers not delegated to the United States are reserved to the states or the people.

Not in many places on the planet are people guaranteed such rights. They are fundamental to our greatness and must not be taken for granted.

