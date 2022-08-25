EDITORIAL: Bill has a lot in it but will not reduce inflation

The Biden administration knows well that Americans’ chief concern is inflation.

They promise to do everything possible to lower the tab for Americans, talking at every turn about any sign of costs abating. For example, they are constantly referencing the dip in gas prices — to below $4 a gallon, still far higher than when Biden took over the presidency in 2021.

Now comes the big diversionary tool: massive legislation that is a smaller version of Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan. While it is primarily aimed at health care and climate change, Biden and Democrats gave the bill a different public focus with the name “Inflation Reduction Act.”

First, pumping new sums of federal dollars — that we don’t have — into the economy is no recipe for reducing inflation. And the cost breaks on purchasing electric cars and solar panels will mean nothing for most people struggling just to pay for present transportation and utility bills, much less expensive alternative vehicles and solar equipment.

Allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug costs, phasing in a cap for out-of-pocket costs and establishing a $35 cap for a month's supply of insulin are key aspects related to health care.

In the end, the Inflation Reduction Act is unlikely to do much vs. inflation.

The Congressional Budget Office in its analysis of the legislation states: "In calendar year 2022, enacting the bill would have a negligible effect on inflation.” In calendar year 2023, inflation would probably be between 0.1 percentage point lower and 0.1 percentage point higher under the bill than it would be under current law.

The Biden team says that is wrong.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said regarding the CBO projection: "That is going to make a difference. That is going to fight inflation, and so it should be called the Inflation Reduction Act, because that's exactly what it's going to do."

"Well, if you think about the Inflation Reduction Act, it will have an effect also on drug costs," she said. "Lowering prices on pharmaceutical costs, which is going to make a difference in a big way to seniors to families."

Jean-Pierre added that the legislation will lower energy costs, the cost of utility bills and Medicare, while also putting $300 billion toward lowering the deficit.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is on board with the anti-inflation message, saying a group of 230 economists warning that the legislation will increase inflation are "wrong."

The economists wrote in the letter that the U.S. economy is at a "dangerous crossroads" and the "inaptly named ‘Inflation Reduction Act of 2022’ would do nothing of the sort and instead would perpetuate the same fiscal policy errors that have helped precipitate the current troubling economic climate."

Biden and Democrats see the legislation as a way to change the projected tide of midterm elections. But they’ll need more than a catchy name to make it so. Americans are not being fooled by talks about fighting inflation. They’re experiencing reality every time they open their wallets.