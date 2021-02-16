EDITORIAL: Bill Cox Sr.: ‘A genuine success story’

"What do you mean with logs ... I don't understand," was my response. He came back: "Yes, he's doing something with logs and he's trying to sell 'em."

As a neophyte, I asked, "What kind of ad you want me to sell him?" The ad director came back: "About 10 dollars’ worth. That will get you a 50 cents commission. A $15 ad will get you 75 cents."

Out the door I went; that was good money back in those days. I found the little shack on the Cannon Bridge Road. There wasn't much going on there. A tall man in his late '20s, wearing khaki pants and open collar, introduced himself as Bill Cox.

We sat down on the grass in front of his shack. There were no chairs. We chatted for a while and then I finally asked him what was he going to do with those logs. He said they were treated logs that would not rot in the ground when used as fence posts.

I told him that a $15 ad in The T&D would sell some of those posts. "Can't afford that much," he said, and, quite honestly, when I looked around at the sparse setting, I agreed with him. "How about 10 dollars?" I countered. He said he really couldn't afford that either, but he'd give it a shot.