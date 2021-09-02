EDITORIAL: Bill cannot ensure gun responsibility

Virginia Democratic Congressman A. Donald McEachin calls his proposed legislation the Firearm Owners Responsibility and Safety Act. The objective regarding gun safety is a good one but the legislation would have more far-reaching consequences.

The Firearm Owners Responsibility and Safety Act would mandate the use of secure gun storage or safety devices when a firearm is not in use. The bill also promotes the safe storage of firearms through the implementation of a grant program for states to pass and enforce safe storage laws. It would also provide victims and their families with the right to legally seek damages and relief from individuals who improperly store their firearms.

AND the legislation would repeal provisions of the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act to allow civil actions to be brought against the gun industry.