EDITORIAL: Bill cannot ensure gun responsibility

Virginia Democratic Congressman A. Donald McEachin calls his proposed legislation the Firearm Owners Responsibility and Safety Act. The objective regarding gun safety is a good one but the legislation would have more far-reaching consequences.
The Firearm Owners Responsibility and Safety Act would mandate the use of secure gun storage or safety devices when a firearm is not in use. The bill also promotes the safe storage of firearms through the implementation of a grant program for states to pass and enforce safe storage laws. It would also provide victims and their families with the right to legally seek damages and relief from individuals who improperly store their firearms.
AND the legislation would repeal provisions of the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act to allow civil actions to be brought against the gun industry.
Here's what McFachin has to say about his proposal: “The gun violence epidemic is a public health crisis that continues to destroy the lives of families in the Commonwealth and in communities across the nation. We must take immediate steps to curb gun violence and advance common-sense policy solutions to help reduce the tragic loss of life. I am proud to introduce the Firearm Owners Responsibility and Safety Act to ensure firearms are properly stored, to empower victims to pursue legal recourse in instances of negligent or improper storage, and to hold gun manufacturers more accountable.”
Not surprisingly, the legislation is being endorsed by an advocacy group for trial lawyers.
Linda Lipsen, CEO of the American Association for Justice, stated: “For too long, the gun industry has been provided unparalleled civil liability immunity. Among other common-sense reforms, the Firearm Owners Responsibility and Safety Act rightfully restores the ability of victims to hold manufacturers, distributors, dealers and importers of firearms or ammunition responsible when negligent sales lead to harm or death. We look forward to working towards passing this important piece of legislation.”
Again, promoting safety with guns is important but we fear the broader objective here is expanding the ability to take legal action against gun owners and the gun industry.
The key word in the title of the legislation is "responsibility," which can and should be promoted. Every gun organization and 2nd Amendment advocate promotes gun safety -- and most gun owners are highly safety conscious.
Those illegally using guns are another story. They will not be impacted by this bill, which should be rejected.