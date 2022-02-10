EDITORIAL: Bill can make S.C. waterways safer for boaters

If you've been involved in boating in South Carolina for any length of time, you'll know that the state's waterways are crowded. There are more boats than ever.

South Carolina is seventh in the nation per capita with more than 500,000 boats. If you compare the number of registered boats to the Palmetto State’s population, it computes to a 1-in-10 ratio.

South Carolina has 3,000 miles of coastline in an area less than 200 miles from border to border. There there are more than 8,000 miles of rivers and 460,000 acres of lakes.

As the state's population grows, with major growth in coastal areas, more and more boaters are on the waterways.

Safety should be at the forefront.

Boaters under age 16 are required by law to pass an approved boater education course before operating a personal watercraft or a boat powered by a 15-horsepower motor or more without adult supervision.

But a boating license or any kind of training is not required of adults. You just get your boat, put it in the water and go.

Perhaps once that was OK, but the busy waterways are making learning the rules of the road on the water necessary.

Randall and Karen Smith lost their 11-year-old son Drew when a drunk boater slammed into his boat while Drew was fishing with his dad on Lake Murray.

The Smiths have worked to strengthen boating laws since their son's death.

In 1999, state lawmakers passed Drew's Law, but Randall Smith believes more needs to be done, "We have all of these requirements for all modes of transportation except for boats. Why?"

The Smiths are working to get S.C. Senate bill S. 497 passed. The boating safety bill is aimed at educating younger boaters.

It would require anyone born after July 1, 2006, to get a boating safety certificate before operating any boat with 10 horsepower or more.

According to DNR, 203 people were killed in boating accidents in South Carolina between 2009 and 2018. The Smiths believe this new bill could help bring the number down.

Randall Smith is working hard for the new legislation, urging in a letter to members of the S.C. House Judiciary Committee that they act on the bill:

"Many first-time boat owners have never operated a boat or a jet ski. No one taught them how. All other types of motorized travel require proof you can safely operate them by completing some type of training requirement. ...

"Just this past summer, a young woman was killed on Lake Keowee. The operator of the boat that hit her was inexperienced at operating a boat. Unfortunately, this happens far too often, just ask SCDNR.

"The US Coast Guard stated in its most recent yearly report from 2020 that nationally, '… 77% of deaths occurred on boats where the operator did not receive boating safety instruction. Only 12% of deaths occurred on vessels where the operator was known to have received a nationally-approved boating safety education certificate.'

"Would you let your teenage son or daughter drive your new Corvette on the Interstate without either of them having the proper training? Would you fly if ANYONE could pilot the plane? Would you feel safe driving if there were no requirement for truckers to get a CDL license? What do you think would happen if we just gave our children the car keys and said have at it?"

He further states: "When I wrote the Boating Safety and Reform Act of 1999, also known as Drew’s Law, I heard the same arguments that it won’t work, no law will stop the drunks and we don’t need any more laws. We proved our critics wrong. The first year after Drew’s Law went into effect, boating deaths in South Carolina were cut in half. This trend continued for many years. Many lives were saved. So don’t tell me it won’t work now.

"As a father, I ask you to please support Boater Education Bill S.497."

The proposed legislation is needed. It will not require many operating boats today to take any action, though a training course is recommended for all operating a boat. Yet it will over time mean more and more people will have training, and with the number of boats continuing to grow, such training will be increasingly necessary.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0