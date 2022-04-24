EDITORIAL: Big happenings with industry during 2021-22

The theme of today’s Industry Appreciation special section and online collection is “Building on a strong foundation.” Despite the pandemic and its ongoing impact, the industrial sector in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties continues to push ahead. Not even a pandemic can keep things down.

Orangeburg County boasts a diverse industrial landscape of more than 100 firms. It’s lineup of international firms continues to grow, with 2021 actually producing a record level of industrial acquisitions that can increase the 20% of the county’s population employed in manufacturing.

It’s not just Orangeburg County owing much to industry. A 2020 study shows the entire state has reason to appreciate manufacturing.

SC Future Makers, a nonprofit workforce and education organization affiliated with the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance, released the economic impact study of South Carolina's manufacturing industry. Prepared by Dr. Joseph Von Nessen, research economist with the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina, the study documents the uniquely large footprint that manufacturing maintains in the Palmetto State that has an estimated economic impact that totals between $194 billion and $206 billion annually.

Key economic impact findings from the study include:

• 16% of the state's GDP is associated with manufacturing; manufacturing supports, either directly or indirectly, over 30% of all jobs statewide.

• Industries pay well with an average annual salary that is 33% higher than the state's average wage.

• Manufacturing creates more jobs than virtually any other sector and has a multiplier effect of 2.4.

• 38% of South Carolina's General Fund revenue comes from the manufacturing industry.

• South Carolina manufacturing is largely anchored by the aerospace, automotive and tire sectors along with their extended supply chains. These three sectors experienced growth at a collective rate of more than three times the state average over the past decade.

The study reinforces the strong foundation the manufacturing industry has in South Carolina and the economic stability it creates.

In Orangeburg County, there is particular reason this year to be optimistic.

The past year represented over $100 million in announced capital investment and over 400-plus new jobs, record numbers.

Headlining 2021-22 in economic development was a major agribusiness development in the state’s leading agribusiness county: Georgia-based Premium Peanut announced in September that it would establish operations in Orangeburg County. It will be the state's first peanut-shelling plant.

The grower-owned company said it would invest $64.3 million and create 130 new jobs. Premium Peanut plans to invest $27.5 million in buildings and $36.8 million in equipment over five years.

The company in March announced it was locating to the South Carolina Gateway Industrial Park in Santee. It is breaking ground on a 220,000-square-foot building on about 42 acres. The industrial park consists of about 1,322 acres near the U.S. 301 and U.S. 95 interchange.

And more things are happening at the park.

A 125,000-square-foot expandable Class A structure with tilt walls that can be subdivided for smaller users is currently under construction. And DP World Americas plans to develop parcels at the park for the placement of speculative buildings. Orangeburg County Council has agreed to provide DP World with financial incentives to develop the parcels.

More development is coming to a county that is positioned for growth, in manufacturing and with other enterprises. Combine the development moving from Charleston and Columbia toward Orangeburg County with the new interchange at Interstate 95 and U.S. 301, and plans to widen Interstate 26 through the county and improve the I-95/I-26 interchange, and the logistics stars are aligning.

Orangeburg County has reason to appreciate industry, and we’re looking for even bigger and better things going forward.

