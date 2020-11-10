EDITORIAL: Biden's best shot is divided government

Joe Biden campaigned on uniting the country and is sticking by that theme as president-elect. His calls for unity come amid continuing battles over an election outcome that shows the country is bitterly divided.
Such a split makes either side continuing to pursue a purely partisan agenda a ticket to failure. Biden is by most any analysis a moderate Democrat and, as such, may have in the final election outcome his best chance at being a president who can at least begin to foster discourse among the political antagonists.
Democrats were hoping the election would produce a repudiation of President Donald Trump and Republicans. It did not, with Trump narrowly failing to win re-election, the GOP taking back more than handful of seats in the House and the Senate likely remaining in Republican hands.
As much as some will argue Trump himself was the primary election issue, Democrats would be wise to evaluate that conclusion or face a total loss of Congress in two years if they continue identifying with socialist positions, the Green New Deal, defunding police and expanding the Supreme Court.
Moderate Democrats are looking deeper into the results even as they celebrate an apparent Biden victory, knowing their party has a major problem winning over Trump voters.
Lawmakers unloaded during a Democratic caucus call this past Thursday. Democratic freshman Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia spoke with “passion” about the party's campaign failures in pursuing positions unpopular with a majority of Americans from both sides of the political spectrum, The Associated Press reported, citing a person familiar with the private call and granted anonymity to discuss it.
“I think that the Democratic Party needs to clearly push that we are not supportive of ideas like socialism or defunding the police or anti-Semitism,” said Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., a co-chair of the House's centrist Blue Dog Coalition.
Murphy said the House leadership team is putting “lipstick on a pig” by touting the overall election outcome as a success.
Ironically, the best thing that could happen to Biden would be Georgia's two Senate seats remaining in Republican hands, giving the GOP a continuing majority in the upper chamber. That would put the brakes on any Democratic plans to blindly pursue the so-called progressive agenda, playing into the new president's hands in pursuing a moderate agenda centered around building consensus.
Who knows, something actually may get done without straight party-line votes. It would be governance not seen in Washington for a long time.
It’s time for statesmen and stateswomen to put themselves at political risk and join in a new day of leading us out of division. That will call for compromise from both sides to put country first and kick political advantage to the back seat.
If Biden can achieve a measure of success in making that happen, his presidency too can be a success.
