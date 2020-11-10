EDITORIAL: Biden's best shot is divided government

Joe Biden campaigned on uniting the country and is sticking by that theme as president-elect. His calls for unity come amid continuing battles over an election outcome that shows the country is bitterly divided.

Such a split makes either side continuing to pursue a purely partisan agenda a ticket to failure. Biden is by most any analysis a moderate Democrat and, as such, may have in the final election outcome his best chance at being a president who can at least begin to foster discourse among the political antagonists.

Democrats were hoping the election would produce a repudiation of President Donald Trump and Republicans. It did not, with Trump narrowly failing to win re-election, the GOP taking back more than handful of seats in the House and the Senate likely remaining in Republican hands.

As much as some will argue Trump himself was the primary election issue, Democrats would be wise to evaluate that conclusion or face a total loss of Congress in two years if they continue identifying with socialist positions, the Green New Deal, defunding police and expanding the Supreme Court.

Moderate Democrats are looking deeper into the results even as they celebrate an apparent Biden victory, knowing their party has a major problem winning over Trump voters.