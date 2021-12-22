EDITORIAL: Biden visit and speech memorable

Any and all associated with the December 2021 commencement at South Carolina State University will not forget the day. As a number of people noted, the graduates of this class will have stories to tell their grandchildren of the day the president of the United States was speaker and presenter at their ceremony.

President Joe Biden did not disappoint in his visit Friday to Orangeburg, coming here to celebrate the legacy of the state’s only publicly supported historically black university and to honor his longtime friend and political colleague, House Majority Whip James Clyburn.

Clyburn was to have been the speaker Friday but opted to use his strong connections with Biden to make the commencement an unforgettable one, which it already was to be for Clyburn. The congressman graduated from S.C. State in 1961 but because there was no December commencement then, he received his diploma by mail. On Friday, he marched with the 2021 graduates.

In the days prior to the event, Clyburn used the forum a presidential visit brings to encourage South Carolinians to get behind Biden and his agenda, and to push the state’s leaders to provide stronger support for SC State.

Of Biden, he said, “So I talk to Joe Biden a lot about the needs of rural America, the needs of South Carolina, and he's been very sensitive to it. He's deserving of a whole lot more credit from South Carolinians than he will ever get. I suspect that's basically because he has a D behind his name.”

And of SC State, he said, "It's a tremendous resource in this state that ought to be treated better than it is being treated by the state.”

During his Friday speech, Biden offered strong words of support for SC State and HBCUs, calling them vital players in building the nation’s workforce. He cited support for HBCUs to the tune of $5 billion to date this year.

Biden vowed before a receptive audience to continue fighting against discrimination and for voting rights, and he encouraged the graduates to make a difference with their careers and lives.

His words may have been nothing out of the ordinary for a president on many similar occasions, but to have President Biden speaking them in Orangeburg makes them special for the graduates and all associated with the university and its mission.

One of the Friday graduates was Ferlondo J. Tullock, who received a doctor of education. He is to become the new superintendent of the Calhoun County School District following the retirement of Dr. Steve Wilson in March.

He summed up for T&D Staff Writer Dionne Gleaton what Biden's message means: "It's phenomenal to see the sitting president of the United States, to be in his presence. His words were certainly encouraging and motivational for the graduates, for us to go out and be change agents in the world and make this place better for the young people that will follow us.”

