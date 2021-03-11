EDITORIAL: Biden stimulus legislation is popular – for now

The results of two recent polls should come as no surprise. Both were conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
One found that four in 10 Americans say they’re still feeling the financial impact of the loss of a job or income within their household as the economic recovery remains uneven amid the coronavirus pandemic. The poll indicates the impact often depends on the type of job a person has and the income level before the pandemic. Also, the pandemic has particularly hurt Black and Latino households, as well as younger Americans.
With more stimulus money soon to be on the way, another poll’s results showing President Joe Biden enjoying a 60% approval rating among Americans is equally predictable. And support for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic is even higher and cuts across party lines. Overall, 70% of Americans back the Democratic president's handling of the virus response, including 44% of Republicans.
So why all the division over Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic rescue plan, which a Quinnipiac poll shows 68% of Americans support? Why are no Republicans supporting the relief plan amid such popularity for Biden and his pandemic response?
Don’t dismiss pure politics as a key reason. The Republicans in Congress know well they have a chance to regain control in both the House and Senate in the 2022 elections amid Democrats’ rush to undo nearly all policies of former President Donald Trump. They want Americans to see them as favoring coronavirus relief and economic stimulus, but they want to hang around Democrats’ necks all the parts of the legislation that have little or nothing to do with the pandemic.
USA Today has reported on key points of GOP opposition:
Money to state and local governments: $350 billion would go to help cash-strapped states, cities and tribal governments. Pointing to the growing national debt, GOP lawmakers say the state and local aid provision is an unnecessary part of a "liberal wish list" that would disproportionately benefit blue states that were quicker than red ones to shut down their economies and suffered larger financial loses.
Money for schools: Some moderate Republican lawmakers said the legislation would allocate billions for schools without doing anything meaningful to get them reopened to allow in-person teaching. The legislation includes $130 billion for schools to deal with the virus. GOP senators have expressed frustration with the amount, countering with $50 billion.
Child tax credit: Democrats want to increase the child tax credit up to $3,600 per child under age 6 and $3,000 for children up to age 17 for one year and then make a credit permanent. Republicans have derided proposals such as the tax credit as not relevant in a COVID-19 relief package and oppose efforts to make it permanent.
Unemployment insurance: Democrats favor continuing unemployment benefits implemented during December's relief package until the end of August. The Senate reduced the Democrats’ plan for increasing the amount from $400 back to the previous $300.
Biden has said he hopes "Republicans in Congress listen to their constituents," citing the popularity of the legislation.
With Democrats using congressional procedure to undo the need for 60 votes in the Senate and no Republican in either chamber voting for the Biden plan, it appears building consensus is again not in the cards. It will now be up to Americans to decide whether Democrats’ $1.9 trillion bill with its extras was needed or whether Republicans favoring a scaled-down bill targeting just coronavirus relief should have won the day.