EDITORIAL: Biden stimulus legislation is popular – for now

The results of two recent polls should come as no surprise. Both were conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

One found that four in 10 Americans say they’re still feeling the financial impact of the loss of a job or income within their household as the economic recovery remains uneven amid the coronavirus pandemic. The poll indicates the impact often depends on the type of job a person has and the income level before the pandemic. Also, the pandemic has particularly hurt Black and Latino households, as well as younger Americans.

With more stimulus money soon to be on the way, another poll’s results showing President Joe Biden enjoying a 60% approval rating among Americans is equally predictable. And support for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic is even higher and cuts across party lines. Overall, 70% of Americans back the Democratic president's handling of the virus response, including 44% of Republicans.

So why all the division over Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic rescue plan, which a Quinnipiac poll shows 68% of Americans support? Why are no Republicans supporting the relief plan amid such popularity for Biden and his pandemic response?