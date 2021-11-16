EDITORIAL: Biden should be learning from inflation

South Carolina Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan does not support Democratic President Joe Biden and his polices.

In many instances, his disagreements with the president represent a big divide in how Republicans and Democrats see the role of government. Many Americans are somewhere in the middle, but Duncan's criticism of Biden over the rising costs for goods and services being endured by Americans is increasingly being echoed.

"Americans face the most expensive Thanksgiving and Christmas yet this holiday season due to top-down policies from the Biden administration that have resulted in an unprecedented rise in inflation," Duncan said after a report his past week that inflation has hit a 30-year high.

Duncan further states: "Families are feeling the pinch. Inflation is taxation on those who can afford it the least, and President Biden's reckless government spending will only cause inflation to surge."

Making matters worse, Biden has until recently not seemed to realize the impact inflation is having – and that his policies have played a role in sparking it. He and his administration's officials have called inflation “transitory.”