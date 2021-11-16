EDITORIAL: Biden should be learning from inflation

South Carolina Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan does not support Democratic President Joe Biden and his polices.
In many instances, his disagreements with the president represent a big divide in how Republicans and Democrats see the role of government. Many Americans are somewhere in the middle, but Duncan's criticism of Biden over the rising costs for goods and services being endured by Americans is increasingly being echoed.
"Americans face the most expensive Thanksgiving and Christmas yet this holiday season due to top-down policies from the Biden administration that have resulted in an unprecedented rise in inflation," Duncan said after a report his past week that inflation has hit a 30-year high.
Duncan further states: "Families are feeling the pinch. Inflation is taxation on those who can afford it the least, and President Biden's reckless government spending will only cause inflation to surge."
Making matters worse, Biden has until recently not seemed to realize the impact inflation is having – and that his policies have played a role in sparking it. He and his administration's officials have called inflation “transitory.”
Yet as Associated Press Economics Writer Paul Wiseman states, “Any American who has bought a carton of milk, a gallon of gas or a used car could tell you, inflation has settled in. And economists are now voicing a more discouraging message: Higher prices will likely last well into next year, if not beyond.”
And the sticker shock is hitting where families tend to feel it most.
Wiseman points out that bacon prices are up 20% over the past year, egg prices nearly 12%. Gasoline has surged 50%. Buying a washing machine or a dryer will set you back 15% more than it would have a year ago. Used cars? 26% more.
The massive flow of money into the economy for COVID relief helped fuel the inflation problem. A lot more money and high demand, amid a shrunken supply of goods, were a recipe for inflation.
And now Washington is pushing more federal money into the economy via an approved infrastructure bill and a pending even larger one. It’s spending the nation cannot afford – and spending that will result in even harder times for the people that Biden contends he is trying to help.
The president says his falling job-approval rating is about problems passing his legislative priorities. He is wrong. It's about his policies being out of the mainstream.
As we have stated, Biden should reset his agenda and move to governing from the center. He was elected to do just that.