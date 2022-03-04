EDITORIAL: Biden’s words can’t put end to the crisis

President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address came at a pivotal time.

As a stunned world continues to watch, Russian President Vladimir Putin wages war on neighboring Ukraine. Biden made the war and the world response the top priority in his address.

“In the battle between democracy and autocracy, democracies are rising to the moment, and the world is clearly choosing the side of peace and security,” Biden said “This is a real test. It’s going to take time. So let us continue to draw inspiration from the iron will of the Ukrainian people.“

But are the democracies rising to the occasion? The leadership and the people of Ukraine do not think so. They want direct assistance, stopping short of calling for U.S. and/or NATO troops.

Biden says the West is “choking off Russia’s access to technology that will sap its economic strength and weaken its military for years to come,” announcing new sanctions to close off U.S. air space to all Russian flights.

He paid tribute to the Ukrainian people for “fighting back with pure courage,” but the fact is the Ukrainians ultimately will lose the fight and control of a devastated country.

Ukraine surely must see the West needing some of the courage for which they are being praised, and in more ways than tough talk in his speech about the man Biden continually only called “Putin.”

The situation grows more dangerous by the day.

The West and its sanctions will have an effect on Russia, yet they could serve to make Putin a desperate leader as the war goes on and opposition even inside his own country grows. Russia has more nuclear weapons than any country. That must not be forgotten.

Even sending weapons to the Ukrainians is an issue. Putin ultimately sees that as the West fighting Russia in a place he sees as his sphere of influence.

Sending in troops to aid Ukraine or going along with Ukrainian pleas to set up a no-fly zone over Ukraine would surely set off a wider war than could lead to disaster.

So Biden, the U.S. and the West have few other options than tough talk and take tough actions stopping short of engaging in the fighting. In the meantime, Ukrainians die at the hands of Russian invaders.

The president had a lot of say about many issues that affect the state of the union, but none from his speech and those going forward are more important than what he says about the war in Ukraine. If only the president and his words could truly put an end to this crisis.

