EDITORIAL: Biden orders leave doubt about ‘unity’

Donald Trump is portrayed as a demagogue whose voters were brainwashed and in need of deprogramming. That is far from a real-life view. Seventy-five million American voters are not Trump minions. Many are people in fact turned off by Trump personally. But they are believers in many of the policies he pursued for America as president.

Now we have a leader in President Joe Biden telling us on one hand that he wants unity which can only be achieved by compromise, while at the same time signing a record number of executive orders undoing much of the Trump agenda with the stroke of a pen. And he won’t speak out against impeachment of a president gone from office.

Many Trump voters, despite what is reported, are likely far less concerned about the future of Trump individually than they are the undoing of his administration’s policies.

Taking blanket action to make immediate changes is not the action of a president espousing consensus. Among more than 40 orders are those:

• Putting the climate crisis at the center of U.S. foreign policy and national security. There are to be no new oil and natural gas leases on public lands or in offshore waters.

• Killing the Keystone XL oil pipeline.