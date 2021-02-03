EDITORIAL: Biden orders leave doubt about ‘unity’

Donald Trump is portrayed as a demagogue whose voters were brainwashed and in need of deprogramming. That is far from a real-life view. Seventy-five million American voters are not Trump minions. Many are people in fact turned off by Trump personally. But they are believers in many of the policies he pursued for America as president.
Now we have a leader in President Joe Biden telling us on one hand that he wants unity which can only be achieved by compromise, while at the same time signing a record number of executive orders undoing much of the Trump agenda with the stroke of a pen. And he won’t speak out against impeachment of a president gone from office.
Many Trump voters, despite what is reported, are likely far less concerned about the future of Trump individually than they are the undoing of his administration’s policies.
Taking blanket action to make immediate changes is not the action of a president espousing consensus. Among more than 40 orders are those:
• Putting the climate crisis at the center of U.S. foreign policy and national security. There are to be no new oil and natural gas leases on public lands or in offshore waters.
• Killing the Keystone XL oil pipeline.
• Rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, the international agreement signed in 2015 to limit global warming.
• Rescinding the Trump administration's 1776 Commission and directing agencies to review their actions to ensure racial equity.
• Reversing the ban on transgender Americans joining the military.
• Strengthening Buy American rules by closing loopholes and reducing waivers granted on federal purchases of domestic goods.
• Strengthening DACA after Trump's efforts to undo protections for undocumented people brought into the country as children.
• Reversing the Trump administration's restrictions on U.S. entry for passport holders from seven Muslim-majority countries.
• Undoing Trump's expansion of immigration enforcement.
• Halting construction of the border wall by terminating the national emergency declaration used to fund it.
• “Modernizing” regulatory review and undoing Trump's regulatory approval process.
• Making mask-wearing mandatory on federal property and during interstate travel.
Writing for InsideSources.com, Aron Solomon, senior digital strategist for NextLevel.com and an adjunct professor at the Desautels Faculty of Management at McGill University, says Biden’s use of executive orders is not surprising.
“What an executive order does better than anything else is enact change where a president sees a real sense of urgency to do so. All an executive order requires is the order itself and the president’s signature, which is why it is going to be President Biden’s go-to in the first days and weeks of his administration … Article II intentionally gives the president broad powers to ‘take care that the laws be faithfully executed,’ and as the head of state, an executive order can be seen as a type of connective tissue between all of the roles of the president.”
Many view executive orders as little more than a way to bypass taking issues before Congress, and Biden and others were harshly critical of Trump’s orders.
Not every Trump supporter will have a problem with every Biden executive order, but the president taking so many sweeping actions in such a short time is making a statement. And it’s not about unity.