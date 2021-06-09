EDITORIAL: Beware: 100 Deadliest Days for teen drivers

• 260 people were killed in North Carolina and 182 people were killed in South Carolina in teen driver-related crashes during the past 10 summers.

Traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for U.S. teens ages 16-19. In fact, six teens are killed each day in crashes that are entirely preventable. Per miles driven, teen drivers are nearly three times more likely than drivers aged 20 and older to be killed in a crash. Even the best and brightest teens have increased risk of being involved in a deadly crash.

“Teens lack the experience, skills and maturity of a seasoned driver, which contribute to an increase in the chance that there will be a deadly outcome, not just for the teen driver, but also for any passenger as well as others on the road,” Wright said. “So we all have a vested interest in ensuring that teens are safe behind the wheel.”

With South Carolina road deaths up from a year ago, teens and parents are urged to take seriously the risk on the road. They are advised of risky habits:

Driving with passengers. Teen drivers’ crash risks multiply when they have teen passengers. Set limits and enforce them.