EDITORIAL: Better that we not endorse candidates

The Associated Press recently reported that newspaper endorsements are fading away, “a victim of both the news industry’s troubles and the era’s bitter politics.”

Sources in the news story included Carol Hunter, editor of the Des Moines Register: “I do think you can make the argument in many cases that they’ve outlived their usefulness because of the increased polarization and the skepticism of media in general. I don’t think that’s a healthy trend. But I think that’s reality.”

Of the country’s 100 biggest newspapers by circulation, 92 endorsed a presidential candidate in 2008. By 2020, only 54 made a choice, according to University of California, Santa Barbara research. There’s no such reliable accounting in smaller races. But given that there are 2,500 fewer newspapers in the U.S. than there were in 2005, it stands to reason there are a lot fewer endorsements.

That absence “is yet another loss for grassroots democracy,” said Penelope Muse Abernathy, a Northwestern University professor who catalogs the decline in local news.

COMMENTARY: Freedom of speech not loser

We disagree, sharing the assessment of the New York Daily News in announcing that it would no longer tell its audience which candidates it supports: “Picking a candidate in this environment may alienate more readers than it persuades.”

The Times and Democrat’s position on newspaper endorsements is not new.

Choosing not to endorse does not mean refusing to offer opinion on issues, and it does not mean we won’t tell voters how we assess a race or referendum. But it does mean stopping short of telling readers how to vote. Issues, positions, background, personal experience: Many factors determine the selection of a candidate. We leave it to the voter to make the choice without purposely injecting the newspaper as an issue.

An endorsement makes the publication an issue, with those receiving it trumpeting the endorsement and those not getting the nod talking about bias and partisanship.

A primary strength of newspapers is a commitment to unbiased reporting. Thank goodness people expect that from us and are quick to tell us when they believe we are not unbiased.

Many people understand newspapers offer opinion on their editorial pages and through pieces labeled “opinion,” but there remains the issue of younger generations of readers, in particular, not sorting through the difference between opinion and news, particularly when social media and rumor-driven websites reporting political gossip are sources with which we are compared.

Though newspapers that endorse candidates historically have drawn a line between their editorial positions and objective coverage of candidates, it always has been difficult to convince readers that positions on the editorial page do not infiltrate reporting on news pages.

And when it comes to endorsing candidates, newspapers have found that readers increasingly do not make that distinction.

Editorial Issue

OUR VIEW

Good that endorsements fading into history

