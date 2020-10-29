EDITORIAL: Better that newspapers not endorse

At no time is faith in local reporting more important than during an election. And that is where an old tradition – some journalists call it an obligation – of endorsing candidates is an issue.

The Times and Democrat, with a few exceptions across 137 years, has had a policy of not endorsing candidates. In recent years, more and more newspapers have decided to abandon the practice.

EDITORIAL: Even in ‘red’ S.C., a vote can count South Carolina is considered a solid “red” state for Republicans. No Democrat seeking the pr…

Choosing not to endorse does not mean refusing to take stands on issues. But it does mean stopping short of telling readers for whom to vote. Issues, positions, background, personal experience: Many factors determine for whom a person will vote. We leave it to the voter to make the choice without purposely injecting the newspaper as an issue.

And like it or not, an endorsement DOES makes the publication an issue, with those receiving it trumpeting the endorsement and those not getting the nod talking about bias and partisanship. More than ever, those allegations hold water with people who are accustomed to getting “news” from sources that, as noted, are not seen as unbiased.

The primary strength of newspapers such as The T&D is a commitment to unbiased reporting. Thank goodness people expect no less from us and are quick to tell us when they believe we are not unbiased.