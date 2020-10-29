EDITORIAL: Better that newspapers not endorse

Around the nation, all media are under fire, though there is a great difference in journalism from the national to local levels.
Most distressing to journalists is that too many accept as fact that we distort news and even create “fake news,” report stories with reportorial bias and don’t adequately distinguish between reporting and commentary.
As much as we can state definitively that journalists do not make up stories and the vast majority are devoted to reporting without bias, it’s not hard to see how the line has become blurred between reporting and commentary.
Not so much so with local journalism, but with national reporting, particularly on the cable TV channels, there is little effort to hold back on commentary in the middle of what is supposed to be reporting on news events. Couple that with social media spin and people can’t be blamed for distrusting media – or at least being skeptical of what they read, see and hear.
A renewed focus on good old-fashioned journalism would be welcomed across the board, but we believe that on the local level, people still have a belief in reporting. Of course there is room to question what a local newspaper does and how it does it, and criticize both, but the mission of reporting local news in an unbiased fashion is important, even vital to communities across the country.
At no time is faith in local reporting more important than during an election. And that is where an old tradition – some journalists call it an obligation – of endorsing candidates is an issue.
The Times and Democrat, with a few exceptions across 137 years, has had a policy of not endorsing candidates. In recent years, more and more newspapers have decided to abandon the practice.
Choosing not to endorse does not mean refusing to take stands on issues. But it does mean stopping short of telling readers for whom to vote. Issues, positions, background, personal experience: Many factors determine for whom a person will vote. We leave it to the voter to make the choice without purposely injecting the newspaper as an issue.
And like it or not, an endorsement DOES makes the publication an issue, with those receiving it trumpeting the endorsement and those not getting the nod talking about bias and partisanship. More than ever, those allegations hold water with people who are accustomed to getting “news” from sources that, as noted, are not seen as unbiased.
The primary strength of newspapers such as The T&D is a commitment to unbiased reporting. Thank goodness people expect no less from us and are quick to tell us when they believe we are not unbiased.
Many people understand that newspapers offer opinion on their editorial pages and through pieces labeled “opinion,” but there remains the issue of younger generations of readers, in particular, not sorting through the difference between opinion and news, particularly when social media and those rumor-driven websites reporting political gossip are sources with which we are compared.
It always has been and always will be difficult to convince readers that positions on the editorial page do not translate into biased reporting on news pages. Publications committed to journalistic principles seek to assure people that is not the case and reinforce the position that what appears on our opinion pages does not dictate how we cover the news.
