EDITORIAL: Better that newspapers not endorse

Tuesday is an election day. This first Tuesday in November will feature voting for mayor and council seats in towns in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties.

Over the past several weeks, we've previewed the contested mayoral races -- and we have encouraged voter registration and absentee voting. Though turnout likely won't be high in many places, the elections are no less important. Government on the local level is the closest to the people. And what happens in your town matters to you.

Every election, generally with more attention to the issue in presidential years, promotes debate in media circles about newspaper endorsement of candidates.

Even in small-town elections, you've got people telling you for whom to vote. The best approach is for newspapers not to be among them.

The Times and Democrat’s position on newspaper endorsements is not new.