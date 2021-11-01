EDITORIAL: Better that newspapers not endorse

Tuesday is an election day. This first Tuesday in November will feature voting for mayor and council seats in towns in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties.
Over the past several weeks, we've previewed the contested mayoral races -- and we have encouraged voter registration and absentee voting. Though turnout likely won't be high in many places, the elections are no less important. Government on the local level is the closest to the people. And what happens in your town matters to you.
Every election, generally with more attention to the issue in presidential years, promotes debate in media circles about newspaper endorsement of candidates.
Even in small-town elections, you've got people telling you for whom to vote. The best approach is for newspapers not to be among them.
The Times and Democrat’s position on newspaper endorsements is not new.
Choosing not to endorse does not mean refusing to take stands on issues, and it does not mean we won’t tell voters where we agree and disagree with candidates. But it does mean stopping short of telling readers for whom to vote. Issues, positions, background, personal experience: Many factors determine the selection of a candidate. We leave it to the voter to make the choice without purposely injecting the newspaper as an issue.
An endorsement makes the publication an issue, with those receiving it trumpeting the endorsement and those not getting the nod talking about bias and partisanship.
A primary strength of newspapers is a commitment to unbiased reporting. Thank goodness people expect that from us and are quick to tell us when they believe we are not unbiased.
Many people understand newspapers offer opinion on their editorial pages and through pieces labeled “opinion,” but there remains the issue of younger generations of readers, in particular, not sorting through the difference between opinion and news, particularly when social media and rumor-driven websites reporting political gossip are sources with which we are compared.
Though newspapers that endorse candidates historically have drawn a line between their editorial positions and objective coverage of candidates, it always has been difficult to convince readers that positions on the editorial page do not infiltrate reporting on news pages.
And when it comes to endorsing candidates, newspapers will find that readers increasingly do not make that distinction.