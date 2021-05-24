EDITORIAL: Best advice is to get kids vaccinated

The push to get all Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 has met resistance. Some people simply have decided they are not going to take the vaccine. It’s not unlike annual flu shots. Only about half of Americans get the vaccination.

But there is increasing concern that a large number of young people are going to go unvaccinated because parents, even those having taken the coronavirus shot/shots, are going to reject the same for their children.

A recent survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation Vaccine Monitor found that many parents are showing reluctance to vaccinate their adolescent children. Only three in 10 parents of those ages 12-15 said they would immediately get their child vaccinated, while nearly a quarter said they would definitely not allow their child to get the vaccine. Another quarter said they wanted to take a wait-and-see approach.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds. An advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now also voted to recommend the vaccine for this age group.

Dr. Sallie Permar, M.D., Ph.D., is pediatrician-in-chief at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center Komansky Children’s Hospital, and chair of the department of pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine.