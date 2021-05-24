EDITORIAL: Best advice is to get kids vaccinated

The push to get all Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 has met resistance. Some people simply have decided they are not going to take the vaccine. It’s not unlike annual flu shots. Only about half of Americans get the vaccination.
But there is increasing concern that a large number of young people are going to go unvaccinated because parents, even those having taken the coronavirus shot/shots, are going to reject the same for their children.
A recent survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation Vaccine Monitor found that many parents are showing reluctance to vaccinate their adolescent children. Only three in 10 parents of those ages 12-15 said they would immediately get their child vaccinated, while nearly a quarter said they would definitely not allow their child to get the vaccine. Another quarter said they wanted to take a wait-and-see approach.
The Food and Drug Administration has approved the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds. An advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now also voted to recommend the vaccine for this age group.
Dr. Sallie Permar, M.D., Ph.D., is pediatrician-in-chief at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center Komansky Children’s Hospital, and chair of the department of pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine.
Writing for InsideSources.com, she states: “Unfortunately, this vital step in getting American kids back to in-person school, sports and socializing could be scuttled by parental hesitancy due to persistent misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines. We are already seeing troubling signs that a large segment of parents is in this camp.”
She wants to change that, and starts by identifying risks of not vaccinating.
• While children endure a relatively low severe-disease rate from COVID-19 compared to adults, more children have died from SARS-CoV-2 infection than die from influenza in a typical season, or from chickenpox before a vaccine was developed.
• Children are especially vulnerable to a new post-infectious inflammatory disease associated with the infection, Multiorgan Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), which can result in long-term cardiovascular disease and even death. They are also susceptible to so-called “long COVID”, which can result in neurologic and cardiopulmonary symptoms that can dramatically alter the life of a previously healthy individual.
Yet she acknowledges that even parents willing to vaccinate have expressed concerns about the long-term effects of the vaccine on children. “But once these vaccines are seen in the context of the many other vaccines we take for granted, their benefits again far outweigh the risks.”
Permar also tries to dispense with the idea that vaccinating children is unnecessary for society as a whole, making the case that young people left unvaccinated can be reservoirs for the disease. They could spark new outbreaks.
“Parents want to do what is best for their child’s health and welfare and this is certainly a time to listen to parent concerns. But as we begin to emerge from this challenging year, we must focus on helping the nation’s kids begin making up for lost education, rebuild their social lives, and regain mental well-being.”
No one is going to order parents to have their child take the coronavirus vaccine. Yet despite uncertainties, the best medical advice from Permar and others is to get children protected by one of the vaccines.