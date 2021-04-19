EDITORIAL: Benefits of vaccination trump risks

This is important both to stopping the virus’s spread and because there is no guarantee the virus’s next mutation won’t prove deadly even to those already vaccinated.

“We need to be ahead of the virus,” said Dr. Nadine Rouphael of Emory University in Atlanta, who is helping to lead a study of Moderna’s tweaked vaccine candidate. “We know what it’s like when we’re behind.”

The prospect of getting further behind, especially while so many countries and some states — like Alabama — are already behind in vaccinating their populations, is why the news of a pause in some vaccinations is so troubling.

This past Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended pausing use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of rare but dangerous blood clots.

This is similar to the delays in many European countries, now facing a surge in coronavirus cases, where there have been concerns about the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots.