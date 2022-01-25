EDITORIAL: Being certain your wishes are carried out

On their darkest day after learning of the loss of a loved one, 831 South Carolina families in 2021, more than any previous year, consented for their loved one to give the gift of life through organ, eye and tissue donation.

Their selflessness allowed We Are Sharing Hope SC (SHSC), the state’s nonprofit organ and tissue recovery service, to facilitate the life-changing legacies of 221 organ and 356 tissue donor heroes in 2021. S.C. organ donors saved 479 lives through 548 transplanted organs. Donated tissue from S.C. tissue donors helped heal the lives of more than 45,000 Americans.

“The generosity of our South Carolina donor heroes and donor families had a profound impact in 2021, touching the lives of thousands through life-saving and life-changing organ and tissue transplants,” said Dave DeStefano, president/CEO of SHSC. “As S.C.’s nonprofit organ and tissue recovery organization, We Are Sharing Hope SC is proud to serve the people of our state, honoring the legacies of our donor heroes and offering hope to those awaiting their second chance.”

In 2021, the U.S. surpassed 40,000 lives saved through organ transplantation for the first time. Additionally, tissue transplants helped heal an approximate 2.5 million Americans, including breast cancer survivors, newborns with heart defects, wounded soldiers, injured athletes and burn victims.

According to SHSC, one organ, eye and tissue donor can save eight lives, potentially restore the sight for two and improve the lives of 125.

South Carolina has been asking driver’s license applicants since 1980 about organ donation. The challenge is to get people who declared their intentions via the red heart on their driver’s license to take another step.

The donor designation on your license is information stored in the South Carolina Donor Registry. The donor designation and/or a signed and witnessed donor card grants authorization for organ and/or tissue recovery, but due to the suddenness and emotion surrounding the circumstances, both documents are rarely available at the time a family is approached regarding donation.

With the South Carolina Donor Registry, your desire to donate is stored in a secure, confidential database. Should your death result in the opportunity for you to be a donor, an official record of your donor designation will be readily available and cannot be overturned by your family. Thus, should you be medically suitable to donate, your wishes will be respected and your family will be relieved of the burden of making a decision on your behalf.

If you haven’t considered being an organ donor previously, you are urged to do so. If you are a person having declared your intent, be certain your wishes are carried out by becoming a part of the S.C. Donor Registry.

South Carolina residents can declare their life-saving intentions to donate at any SCDMV office and add their information to the registry at https://www.donatelifesc.org/.

