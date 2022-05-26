EDITORIAL: Being cautious with transgender sports legislation

South Carolina has joined other states with legislation to protect the integrity of female sports.

Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law a bill that would ban transgender students from playing girls’ or women's sports in public schools and colleges.

The law requires transgender students to compete with the gender listed on their birth certificates.

As reported by The Associated Press:

"Supporters of a ban warn that in a rapidly changing society transgender girls would have an unfair biological advantage from having been born stronger males. They suggest girl winners' podiums and MVP awards could be taken over by transgender athletes to the detriment of sports in places like South Carolina where it is a vital part of school life."

"Opponents of the bill said it is a cruel idea, singling out students who are not elite athletes but are just looking for a way to be a regular student, hanging out with friends and learning life lessons through competition."

While state lawmakers are out front on the issue, at least for now there appears to be little problem in the state.

The S.C. High School League currently handles questions of whether a student should compete on boys or girls teams on a case-by-case basis and has dealt with less than a half-dozen cases in five years.

Research on children who identify as transgender is just beginning.

The AP cites a study released earlier this month online in Pediatrics that found children who begin identifying as transgender at a young age tend to retain that identity at least for several years. But the study dealt mostly with children from white, high-income families who supported their transitions.

There are miles to go in sorting out how the country is going to balance the rights of transgender individuals with the long-standing priorities of fairness in men’s and women’s sports.

Biological men are not to compete in women’s sports. That is a standard. How do changes in how society defines men and women affect the standard?

As much as we do not have the answer in an evolving circumstance, lawmakers in South Carolina have made it clear on official policy regarding sports. But they should be cautious in considering proposals from other states such as state agencies considering placing transgender children in foster care or prohibiting gender-affirming health care treatments for transgender youth.

