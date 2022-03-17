EDITORIAL: Beer significant for St. Patrick’s and other days

St. Patrick’s Day is officially a cultural and religious holiday celebrated on March 17 in the name of the most commonly recognized patron saint of Ireland.

In America, the day is not an official holiday, but don’t tell that to thousands upon thousands of celebrants in places from Charleston and Savannah, Ga., to New York City. St. Patrick’s Day is marked by wearing the color green, parades and consumption of alcohol.

Beer is king. Whether it is green for St. Patrick’s Day or just a traditional brew, the color is green when it comes to economic impact.

A 2013 report released by the National Beer Wholesalers Association – titled “America’s Beer Distributors: Fueling Jobs, Generating Economic Growth & Delivering Value to Local Communities” – is billed as the first-ever comprehensive report on beer distribution companies’ total impact on national and state economies.

The report, produced by Dr. Bill Latham and Dr. Ken Lewis of the Center for Applied Business & Economic Research at the University of Delaware, takes into account how beer distribution is intertwined with many parts of the economy, especially the personal services sector.

Key findings of the study include:

• South Carolina beer distributors directly employ 1,908 people.

• When the impacts of South Carolina distributor operations, capital investment and community involvement are considered, the total number of impact jobs is 4,728.

• South Carolina beer distributors generate $611 million in total economic impact.

• South Carolina beer distributor activities contribute $128 million to federal, state and local tax bases. This does not include an added $216 million in federal, state and local alcohol excise and consumption taxes on beer sold in South Carolina.

• The South Carolina beer distribution industry contributes more than $343 million in transportation efficiencies for the beer industry each year.

• Beer distributor contributions to local community activities generate $2.6 million in impact annually.

“The beer distribution sector is a hidden gem that has been tremendously undervalued in previous economic reports,” Latham said. “Fueling more than 345,000 direct and indirect jobs across the country, beer distributors add $54 billion to the nation’s gross domestic product and offer far-reaching benefits to brewers, importers, retailers, consumers and government agencies at all levels.”

“America’s 3,300 independent beer distributors are proud to directly employ more than 130,000 hardworking men and women in communities across the country, providing significant economic value at many levels,” NBWA President and CEO Craig Pursers said.

“Distributors deliver economic benefits in their communities through local business-to-business commerce, investments in local infrastructure and capital assets and tax revenue,” Purser said. “They provide services that improve efficiency for trading partners, especially small brewers and retailers, and they ensure fair prices and a broad selection of products for consumers to enjoy. This … economic impact report offers a thorough look at many of these previously unreported economic benefits.”

The beer industry has seen changes in the years since the study, notably the consolidation of brewers and distributors, as well as the rise of craft beers. But as many realize but don’t acknowledge in some instances, beer has an important economic impact in communities across America, on St. Patrick’s Day and every day.

