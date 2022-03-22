EDITORIAL: Be cautious as you help Ukrainians

The U.S. government is torn on how far it can go to help the people of Ukraine.

Providing weapons -- but not personnel -- to the Ukrainians to fight invading Russians has been the primary means of assistance. All must hope some solution to this crisis can be found before more and more people die and a wider war erupts.

In America, people watch the shocking coverage from Ukrainian cities. And as Americans always do, they want to help. The focus is to get aid directly to the people of Ukraine.

There is a need for caution.

South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond has issued an advisory to remind donors supporting Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees to practice wise charitable giving.

“Our prayers are with the people of Ukraine as they fight for their lives and their freedom against Russia’s senseless act of aggression,” Hammond said. “I know that South Carolinians want to help anyway we can. In times of crisis, it is imperative that donors remain vigilant and remember to give from the heart, but give smart.”

We urge following Hammond's guidelines when making a charitable contribution:

• Make sure the charity you are donating to has a long track record of helping those in need. Donors should consider limiting their donations to charities with a track record of transparency and accountability, and that have the infrastructure to deliver resources to the intended recipients.

“During times of disaster, fly-by-night organizations appear and take advantage of the urgency of the situation. Unfortunately, they can disappear just as quickly with your donation in hand,” Hammond said. “Please use the Charity Search feature on our website to check to see if a charity is registered to solicit in South Carolina, and review their financial information, including the most recent financial report.”

• Ask questions and don’t feel pressured to contribute right away. If a person or charitable organization asking for a donation is legitimate, they will welcome the opportunity for you to ask questions about how your contribution will be used and independently review their charitable activity before donating.

“Not only are donors hurt by unscrupulous solicitors, but so are legitimate charities,” Hammond said. “When a donor is scammed, it diverts needed resources and erodes trust in the charitable sector."

• Be wary of giving out your personal and financial information. Scammers will use a crisis as an opportunity to steal both your money and your identity. Never give out your Social Security number in response to a charitable solicitation, and only use your credit card to donate to reputable organizations.

• Notify the Secretary of State’s Office if you have any questions or concerns. You can contact the Division of Public Charities at charities@sos.sc.gov or 1-888-CHARITI (242-7484). If you would like to submit a complaint about a charity, professional fundraiser, or raffle, you can use the Online Charitable Solicitation Complaint Form at sos.sc.gov to file a confidential complaint 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

