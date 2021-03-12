EDITORIAL: Battling flu and COVID during ’20-21

The goal is to reach herd immunity by vaccinating roughly 80% of the adult population, leaving the coronavirus with so few hosts that it all but disappears.

A big obstacle is overcoming reluctance to get the COVID shot, particularly in light of more and more states opening up their economies and lifting restrictions put in place during the pandemic. With virus variants still posing the threat of new outbreaks, people getting vaccinated is the best way for the United States to put an end to this nightmare.

According to January survey data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that researches national health issues, roughly 3 in 10 health care workers express hesitancy about getting a COVID-19 vaccine. That proportion is higher for staff in long-term care facilities, where 6 in 10 health care workers did not get a shot during the first month of vaccine distribution, according to the CDC.

Vaccine hesitancy is lowest among people 65 and older of all races, with only 10% of older white people and 14% of older Black people saying they plan to wait and see whether the shots cause serious side effects before rolling up their sleeves, according to Kaiser as reported by The Associated Press.