EDITORIAL: Battling flu and COVID during ’20-21

Dr. Omar Bagasra is founder of the S.C. Biotechnology Center at Claflin University and an acknowledged expert on matters such as vaccines. A major proponent of getting people vaccinated against COVID-19, he was asked about influenza. He didn’t hesitate to state that the primary reason so few cases of flu have been around in 2020-21 is people are wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
He said the influenza vaccine is important, as are vaccines available to fight any virus. But in pre-COVID-19 times, only about half of the population got the flu shot and people did not wear masks, social distance and avoid mass gatherings. So flu annually spread through a sizable portion of the population.
Not so during flu season 2020-21. Flu, annually the nation’s most infectious disease, has virtually disappeared from the U.S., with reports coming in at far lower levels than anything seen in decades. In recent years, it has been blamed for 600,000 to 800,000 annual hospitalizations and 50,000 to 60,000 deaths.
The disappearance should offer proof that the safety practices advocated during the coronavirus pandemic do work. In the future, many people, particularly those considered most at risk, may continue practicing them to avoid influenza. And more people should become convinced that getting a flu shot is important.
For now, however, the major focus is getting people vaccinated against COVID-19. States are increasingly getting more supplies of the available vaccines, and availability is expanding to more and more people. In South Carolina, all those 55 and older are now eligible, as are other people including teachers and essential workers.
The goal is to reach herd immunity by vaccinating roughly 80% of the adult population, leaving the coronavirus with so few hosts that it all but disappears.
A big obstacle is overcoming reluctance to get the COVID shot, particularly in light of more and more states opening up their economies and lifting restrictions put in place during the pandemic. With virus variants still posing the threat of new outbreaks, people getting vaccinated is the best way for the United States to put an end to this nightmare.
According to January survey data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that researches national health issues, roughly 3 in 10 health care workers express hesitancy about getting a COVID-19 vaccine. That proportion is higher for staff in long-term care facilities, where 6 in 10 health care workers did not get a shot during the first month of vaccine distribution, according to the CDC.
Vaccine hesitancy is lowest among people 65 and older of all races, with only 10% of older white people and 14% of older Black people saying they plan to wait and see whether the shots cause serious side effects before rolling up their sleeves, according to Kaiser as reported by The Associated Press.
But nearly all the experts are saying getting people eligible in the next phases of the vaccination rollout to get the shots will be more of a challenge, particularly as the threat of the coronavirus appears to wane. Overcoming that obstacle in getting shots in arms will become even more a priority than now – and the work to make it happen will be more difficult.