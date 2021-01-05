EDITORIAL: ‘Baseless claims’ need to be heard

If you were expecting the generally routine congressional session to count electoral votes to signal a more normal 2021, Wednesday’s joint meeting of the U.S. House and Senate won’t be it. President Donald Trump's efforts to challenge Democrat Joe Biden's victory will bring more attention than usual to the session.
Groups of GOP lawmakers from both the House and Senate plan to object to the Electoral College results as approved in December, forcing formal votes of both senators and representatives on the election of Biden to the presidency.
Republicans such as Senate leader Mitch McConnell have urged his colleagues not to go the protest route, but his pleas will fall on deaf ears after four years of Democrats and their allies trying to delegitimize Trump’s election.
The objections are about more than tit for tat regarding Trump. A majority of Republicans in the country believe the election system is broken and the actions taken in some states amid the coronavirus were illegal and allowed Biden to win. The elected GOP lawmakers are giving voice to these people with some looking ahead also to political prospects after Trump.
And it will be “after Trump.” On Wednesday, Biden’s win will be confirmed and the country will push ahead. But the Republicans will have accomplished making their electoral concerns, citing evidence, a formal issue and more than the “baseless claims” that the media label them routinely.
South Carolina 2nd District Congressman Joe Wilson is among representatives planning to object to the election. Via a statement this past week, he speaks for many with concerns:
“As a former Lexington County Election Commissioner, not just as a Member of Congress, I am disgusted at the irregularities in the 2020 presidential election. The failure to validate signatures, the omission of witnesses, the interruption of counting before completion, the denial of poll watchers for access to fully observe, the extension of ballots received beyond Election Day, and the registration of illegal aliens, allowing non-citizens to vote, are all an open invitation for fraud. I had counted on courts to fully consider lawsuits by 18 states and 126 members of Congress, but the Courts have declined to act and it is my duty to object to the Electoral count because irregularities were never addressed.”
Why the electoral problems about which numbers of people in different states have provided sworn statements were not heard in at least some courts across the land is mystifying. It would have been so much better for the overall election matter to have been addressed openly in the legal setting than to have lawmakers now using the Electoral College confirmation as the forum to object to the November results.
But it is the right of the lawmakers to make their case on Wednesday. They won’t win but perhaps their expressed concerns will translate into a deeper inquiry into elections and the problems that are more than “baseless claims.”