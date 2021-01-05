EDITORIAL: ‘Baseless claims’ need to be heard

South Carolina 2nd District Congressman Joe Wilson is among representatives planning to object to the election. Via a statement this past week, he speaks for many with concerns:

“As a former Lexington County Election Commissioner, not just as a Member of Congress, I am disgusted at the irregularities in the 2020 presidential election. The failure to validate signatures, the omission of witnesses, the interruption of counting before completion, the denial of poll watchers for access to fully observe, the extension of ballots received beyond Election Day, and the registration of illegal aliens, allowing non-citizens to vote, are all an open invitation for fraud. I had counted on courts to fully consider lawsuits by 18 states and 126 members of Congress, but the Courts have declined to act and it is my duty to object to the Electoral count because irregularities were never addressed.”

Why the electoral problems about which numbers of people in different states have provided sworn statements were not heard in at least some courts across the land is mystifying. It would have been so much better for the overall election matter to have been addressed openly in the legal setting than to have lawmakers now using the Electoral College confirmation as the forum to object to the November results.