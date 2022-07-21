EDITORIAL: Bamberg sheriff: Legacy of values, common sense

Google “common sense” and you’ll get this: “Common sense is a form of practical decision-making and the ability to imagine the consequences of something you do. It stops us making irrational mistakes and makes it easier to make choices on what to do. We aren't born with common sense, we develop it over time.”

One of the nation’s longest-serving sheriffs when he retired in 2021, Ed Darnell of Bamberg County believed in the importance of common sense. The man who served for 42 years as the county’s top law enforcement officer said in an interview with T&D Staff Writer Martha Rose Brown after his retirement that the “most important degree you’ve got to have to do anything is common sense and you’ll be a success.”

Yet Darnell, who graduated high school and the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, said something is even greater: “Everybody’s got to put Jesus back in their hearts and minds to solve what’s going on in our country today. We’re all here together. We’ve got to work together.”

Darnell, who died July 12 at age 85, lived and served by Christian principles and using common sense. And he found that referenced success.

His law enforcement career began in 1972, when he joined the Denmark Police Department. In 1973, he graduated from the Criminal Justice Academy and served as a police officer with the Denmark Police Department, advancing to the rank of assistant chief, before being appointed sheriff of Bamberg County by Gov. James B. Edwards in 1978 after the death of former Sheriff A.L. Strickland. He was officially sworn in on May 4, 1978.

Darnell received numerous honors, including serving as president of the South Carolina Sheriff's Association in 1986 and being selected as Sheriff of the Year in 2001, which was voted on by his peers. He was also elected Sheriff of the Year in 2008 by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Victim Advocate Association due to his strong support for victims' rights both in Bamberg County and in South Carolina.

In December 2019, Bamberg County Council passed a resolution naming the law enforcement wing the "Ed Darnell Law Enforcement Center." That same year, he was honored by the Bamberg County Chamber of Commerce as Citizen of the Year.

S.C. Sheriff’s Association Executive Director Jarrod Bruder called Darnell an “institution,” praising him for befriending and mentoring many sheriffs around the state over his four decades in office.

And there could be no stronger legacy for the sheriff than being known for using common sense and values that yielded fairness and professionalism.

The words from his obituary tell the story: “Darnell dedicated his life to the people of Bamberg County and believed in treating every person the same, that people deserved second chances, and sometimes third and fourth.”