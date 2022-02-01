EDITORIAL: Bamberg County loses one of its 'wisdom keepers'

Cold weather brings with it an increased risk from fire. This past week, we lost a 93-year-old Denmark resident to a fire in a two-story building that had residential quarters on the top level.

The woman was identified as Nancy Jones of 4746 Carolina Highway, Denmark. While investigation of the fire will determine what happened, it should be known that her death is much more than a fire statistic.

That's exactly the message that her niece, Cyndy Reed Stewart, Ph.D., has for the community.

Stewart says her aunt was a powerhouse in the Denmark community, in particular, but also impacted Orangeburg.

"She served on so many boards and a couple of years ago one of our cousins donated $25,000 to Claflin. And we have three generations of ties to SC State University," Stewart says.

"Denmark and Bamberg ... are emotionally torn and saddened about Aunt Nancy's tragic passing. I write to provide some solace to and with them -- that we are ALL hurting during this time."

An Ode to My Aunt Nancy

"This letter is to the communities that loved my Aunt Nancy (AKA Mrs. Nancy Jones) and that she so loved in return. Aunt Nancy, as she was lovingly called, was a trailblazer and icon for decades. She, among many of the women in her generation (like my mother, Mrs. Theodocia Reed) was stalwart in the education of their children, themselves; and the thousands of others they taught academically, morally and social/emotionally.

"Aunt Nancy is also among the last of her kind. So it’s especially hard to say 'farewell.' Our communities, if not the world, are losing their golden 'wisdom keepers.'

"Over the last decade, communities are losing their 'pearls of wisdom.'

"That is more significant and impacting to the small closely tied communities like ours in Bamberg County (Denmark and Bamberg). Aunt Nancy was at 'everything' and there for 'everybody.' She was ALWAYS loving, kind and thoughtful. These are virtues, I’m afraid to say, that may be lost with that generation.

"I’m finding that you can’t teach kindness and compassion. However, you can see it and feel it. Aunt Nancy will forever be remembered for her warm, embracing smiles, her chuckle, her “driving,” her warmth, etc. Through my tears -- a minute of relief comes only when I think of her always saying; 'Be good,' as she departed or ended a conversation: 'Be good' -- a phrase her father, my PaPa, always reminded us to be.

"It’s hard to lose someone so dear, so dynamic and intra-generational -- someone who left her footprints all over so many communities or her memories all over you! Like others before her, she will be so dearly missed."

