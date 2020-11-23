EDITORIAL: Bad news on obesity for holiday

Dr. Susie Rockway says sticking to a low-calorie diet every day to lose weight is very difficult – and you may not have to.

She offers insight as a decades-long health industry expert. She has worked for multiple companies in executive capacities, including as an executive director of product development, a director of research and a manager for science developing health and wellness products, where she communicated nutrition and new science updates to consumers. She has also designed testing strategies for clinical efficacy studies.

"Studies show you can lose 10 to 30 pounds in eight weeks through alternate-day fasting,” Rockway says. “Every other day, dieters in the study ate only lunch – no breakfast or dinner – between noon and 2 p.m. The following day, they could eat whatever they wanted. Not only did they not ‘gorge’ as expected on the feed days, most had an easier time sticking with it.”

In the alternate-day fast studies conducted by Dr. Krista Varady of the University of Illinois at Chicago, participants on average consumed only 110% of their energy needs on feed days, Rockway says. Lunch on fast days was 400 to 500 calories for women and 500 to 600 calories for men.

So here's advice on indulging your taste buds this holiday season while losing weight or maintaining a healthy weight.