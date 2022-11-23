EDITORIAL: Bad news on obesity for holiday

Just in time for the holiday season, South Carolina is being ranked 10th among states for obesity.

With November being National Diabetes Awareness Month and obesity costing the health care system $173 billion each year, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022's Most Overweight & Obese States in America.

To determine which states contribute the most to America’s overweight and obesity problem, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key metrics. They range from the share of overweight and obese population to sugary-beverage consumption among adolescents to obesity-related health care costs.

South Carolina's rankings (1=fattest; 25=average):

• 20th – percent of overweight adults

• 14th – percent of obese adults

• 23rd – percent of overweight children

• 9th – percent of obese children

• 19th – percent of physically inactive adults

• 17th – percent of adults with high cholesterol

• 22nd – percent of adults eating less than 1 serving of fruits/vegetables per day

• 7th – percent of adults with Type 2 Diabetes

• 10th – percent of adults with hypertension

For the full report, visit https://wallethub.com/edu/fattest-states/16585

Dieting and watching what you eat may be the last topics about which you want to read days before Thanksgiving, but the advice by a veteran nutritional and biochemical expert in the U.S. health industry is worthy of note.

Dr. Susie Rockway says sticking to a low-calorie diet every day to lose weight is very difficult – and you may not have to.

She offers insight as a decades-long health industry expert. She has worked for multiple companies in executive capacities, including as an executive director of product development, a director of research and a manager for science developing health and wellness products, where she communicated nutrition and new science updates to consumers. She has also designed testing strategies for clinical efficacy studies.

"Studies show you can lose 10 to 30 pounds in eight weeks through alternate-day fasting,” Rockway says. “Every other day, dieters in the study ate only lunch – no breakfast or dinner – between noon and 2 p.m. The following day, they could eat whatever they wanted. Not only did they not ‘gorge’ as expected on the feed days, most had an easier time sticking with it.”

In the alternate-day fast studies conducted by Dr. Krista Varady of the University of Illinois at Chicago, participants on average consumed only 110% of their energy needs on feed days, Rockway says. Lunch on fast days was 400 to 500 calories for women and 500 to 600 calories for men.

So here's advice on indulging your taste buds this holiday season while losing weight or maintaining a healthy weight.

Eat your bigger meals earlier in the day. Avoiding large meals at dinnertime is effective in helping to lose weight, particularly abdominal fat.

Don’t belly up to a buffet bar. Whether it’s a cheat meal or a cheat day, throw all those studies out the window if you gorge on huge quantities of food. Eat controlled portions of healthy, nutritious foods.

Include plenty of fiber and water (stay hydrated!). Unlike most nutrients in foods, we don’t absorb fiber. It passes through our digestive tract, and if it’s soluble fiber, it can help us feel full since it forms viscous gels. High-fiber foods include legumes, beans, avocados, nuts, whole fruits (vs. juice), and whole-grain foods such as whole wheat spaghetti. On a cheat day, you may splurge on a higher-fat hamburger or fries.

Healthy eating. Plan meals that are higher in lean protein and lower in simple carbohydrates. This will help you avoid a sugar spike that will leave you feeling hungry soon afterward. It also stabilizes your insulin levels, and protein foods are the most satiating.

OK, so there you have it. Eat up (kinda!) for Thanksgiving – but not every day during the season.