EDITORIAL: Aviation flying high with impact on SC economy

It's Aviation Week in South Carolina through Saturday.

And though the state has gained much attention with its aerospace industrial sector, aviation in the form of the state's airports is important to the economy.

South Carolina has six commercial service airports, 58 general aviation airports and five military airfields. Each of these facilities provide essential support to the state’s diversified business base through recreational flying, providing gateways to communities and tourism, accommodating agricultural spraying, supporting air cargo and air freight shipments, helping law enforcement, supporting military operations, providing access in times of emergency and supporting medicine and health care.

“South Carolina’s airports are economic multipliers," South Carolina Aviation Association President Terry Connorton said. "They help retain and attract business to the state thus providing jobs and economic prosperity.”

The state’s aviation industry supports more than 122,000 jobs with an estimated annual payroll of $4.8 billion. Annually, at least $16.3 billion in economic activity can be traced to aviation in South Carolina.

Having an airport nearby often is one important item on a checklist for companies seeking locations to build or expand. Their first impression of a community is the airport, which is why local governments invest in nice, clean facilities that are comfortable with artistic touches. Many of the terminals either have just undergone extensive upgrades or there are plans to do so in the relatively near future.

As reported by Laura J. McKenzie in a story on aviation in the SouthernCarolina Alliance region (which includes the counties of Allendale, Barnwell, Bamberg, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper), Marco Cavazzoni, representing District 6 on the S.C. Aeronautics Commission, says "Magical stories often happen around aviation.”

Now retired, Cavazzoni noted his first experience was in 2009 when he flew into the Bamberg County Airport “in the dark of night on Halloween incognito” on a mission for his former employer, Boeing, to consider placing a plant in North Charleston. The result was a historic decision for South Carolina.

European-born Cavazzoni and his family liked to drive through rural areas and were enchanted by the region. By meeting people and getting to know the area, Marco said he came to realize how important the rural communities are to the state and nation. He has since located his personal aircraft and invested in aviation-related businesses in Colleton County.

Funding from the South Carolina Aeronautics Commission and the Federal Aviation Administration has been key to helping local governments maintain and upgrade their airport’s runways and facilities.

And continuing that funding means awareness of the importance of aviation, which is what South Carolina Aviation Week is all about.