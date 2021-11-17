EDITORIAL: Audit plan is good outline for elections

A key point about elections: Auditing the results is not about appeasing a losing candidate. The purpose is to ensure the integrity of results -- and the election process.

After the furor over 2020 election results in a number of states and the continuing belief by a sizable number of people that COVID-related changes in the voting process resulted in compromised results, re-establishing public trust in elections has never been more important.

Enter the Bipartisan Policy Center's Elections Project's latest report, Bipartisan Principles for Election Audits. The report was unanimously endorsed by BPC's Task Force on Elections that is comprised of 29 Republican, Democratic and nonpartisan election officials from 20 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Recommendations in the report include:

• Audits should occur after every election and be explicitly authorized in state law. State laws must dictate how and when audits should occur. Unofficial, extralegal election reviews risk the security of election materials and do more harm than good to civic engagement and voter confidence.

• Audits should have a thorough, pre-established methodology.

• Audits should follow established security best practices and be conducted with trusted technology and tools.

• Election officials must maintain custody of ballots and other election peripherals in accordance with federal and state law and judicial standards for admissible evidence.

• Audits should be fully funded by state or local public resources. Outside funding sources for this inherently governmental function inevitably fail when it comes to increasing voter confidence.

• Audits should be transparent and open to the public for observation. Regardless of how well an audit is run, its results aren’t likely to be trusted if it occurs behind closed doors.

• Audit results should be clearly communicated to the public after their completion. To help in this effort, states should provide local election offices with the resources they need to not only conduct audits, but to engage in the increasingly communications-focused side of el.ection administration.

• Audits should take place before results are certified. The task force recommends that states expand the canvassing and certification period to at least 14 days, allowing enough time for audits to occur before results are final.

As red, blue and purple states consider election policy and voting reform, Bipartisan Principles for Election Audits serves as a guide for how to implement transparent audits that improve voters' faith in results. American democracy relies on a functional and trusted election ecosystem; a functional and trusted election ecosystem relies on audits.

