EDITORIAL: Attracting retirees is important

South Carolina, like other states in the South, is growing in population. Early U.S. Census data from 2020 puts the growth at 10.7% over the past 10 years, with the state adding nearly a half million people.
Much of the growth is occurring in areas attractive to retirees, the coast and Upstate locations, but Orangeburg and the entire state stand to benefit. A new study offers some evidence.
South Carolina has been ranked by the SeniorLiving.org study https://smartasset.com/retirement/retirement-calculator#southcarolina as the No. 10 best state for older adults, with factors being people’s desire for their money to go far, good weather, excellent health care and a social life.
The rank is derived from compiling numbers in 15 categories across taxes and finances, health and medicine, and lifestyle and culture using data from the Census Bureau, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Here are several reasons South Carolina is the No. 10 best state for older adults:
• No. 7 lowest average monthly marketplace premium after tax credit at $116.
• No. 8 warmest state with an average temperature of 65 degrees.
• No. 4 best culture ranking.
It’s not the first study that gives the Palmetto State – and Orangeburg -- high marks for the older population.
SmartAsset, a New York financial technology company, has for the seventh year released its study, Best Places to Retire in the U.S. https://smartasset.com/retirement/retirement-calculator#southcarolina
SmartAsset gathers data on three separate regional factors that affect the quality of life for retirees, including tax-friendliness, medical care and social opportunities.
First, it looked at state and local tax rates, considering two types of taxes: income and sales. It calculated effective rates based on a retiree earning $35,000 annually (from retirement savings, Social Security and part-time employment). Income taxes paid were subtracted from the gross income to determine disposable income. Sales taxes paid were calculated based on the disposable income being spent on taxable goods.
SmartAsset determined the number of doctors’ offices, recreation centers and retirement centers per thousand residents in each location. Finally, it measured the number of seniors in each city as a percentage of the total population.
It’s important to note that Orangeburg and surroundings are not left out when people are considering retirement destinations.
In the SmartAsset study, Orangeburg ranked No. 8 in 2021, down from No. 6 a year ago, behind Murrells Inlet, Seneca, Hilton Head Island, Myrtle Beach, Camden, Greenville and Georgetown, and ahead of Anderson and Laurens.
Specifics of the Orangeburg ranking:
• Taxes -- 15%
• Doctors' offices per 1,000 people -- 3.7
• Recreation centers per 1,000 people -- .09
• Retirement centers per 1,000 people -- .04
• Percent of seniors – 14.5%
• Best Place to Retire Index -- 32.17
Orangeburg is taking steps to make itself a retirement destination.
In 2019, the county received the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities certification, showing it is committed to making the county more age-friendly. The county was the first in South Carolina to receive the designation.
The AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities is the United States affiliate of the World Health Organization's Age-Friendly Cities and Communities Program, an international effort launched in 2006 to help cities prepare for rapid population aging and urbanization.
The certification targets eight primary livability domains under criteria established by AARP and WHO that influence health and quality of life. Some of these measures include having such things as walkable streets, housing and transportation options, access to key services and opportunities for residents to participate in community activities.
As part of the certification designation, the county is expected to participate in a multistep process of improvement that takes about five years and includes enrollment; conducting surveys and listening sessions; creating action plans and implementation.
While the county’s focus on economic development via business and industry remains vital, further building the county as a retirement destination must be a priority.