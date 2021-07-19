EDITORIAL: Attacking laws on voting is about power

The debate about voting and voting laws in the United States is truly more about partisan politics than objective analysis. A common refrain is that every American should have the right to vote and not face obstacles to casting ballot. But the fact is that elections are about winning and losing – and power – and every party, every candidate truly only wants supporters, not opponents, casting ballots.

Democrats claim Republican leaders in red states are systematically making it harder for people to vote, particularly Blacks and other minorities that traditionally favor Democrats. They are seeking national standards that would effectively take away each state’s legal right to run its own elections.

More accurately, Republican lawmakers in states such as Georgia, which has faced the most criticism for its voting law revisions, are making changes in large part because of so many practices that were implemented in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic: no-excuse absentee voting, mail-in voting, drop boxes.

Georgia is being used as the poster child for a campaign aimed at painting Republicans as vote suppressors. A closer look reveals something quite different – and makes us wonder why blue states to include President Joe Biden’s Delaware are not subject to criticism for their rules and laws that are less liberal than Georgia’s.