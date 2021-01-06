EDITORIAL: As vaccination goes on, this is scary time

South Carolina surpassed 5,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths on Sunday, with the state nearing 300,000 confirmed cases.

With a post-holiday spike in cases expected, this is no time to be taking the threat from COVID-19 any less seriously. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is reporting that a high percentage of tests for the virus have returned positive results, indicating widespread community transmission.

DHEC is pleading with South Carolinians to remain vigilant against the virus.

During a Saturday news conference, the agency’s interim public health director, Dr. Brannon Traxler, emphasized the importance of wearing masks to slow down COVID-19, even as vaccines have begun to make their way into the state.

“I want everyone to remember that, while we are vaccinating, which everyone nationwide agrees is going to take some months to complete the entire population, I really encourage people to keep doing the things that we know work, that are very simple, like wearing masks,” Traxler said.

Traxler said an Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model has shown that statewide mask-wearing could reduce the number of deaths by 450 people between now and April 1.