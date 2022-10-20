EDITORIAL: Are we ready to believe just about anything?

We understand why a lot of conservative and even middle-of-the-road parents are freaking out over all the self-identification that’s being embraced by the left — whether it’s girls self-identifying as boys or boys self-identifying as girls or children self-identifying as nonbinary.

Those on the left are doing their cause no favor by trying to shout down anyone who is uncomfortable with suddenly being told they have to abandon the binary approach to gender that matches the sex of nearly all human beings and has been accepted by society for millennia. Our attention span has become so short and our vision so myopic that we tend to forget that celebrating people’s decision to treat gender as mutable is not universally accepted, even in the political center. And it’s still a very new phenomenon, even among the most liberal among us.

But the conservative backlash seems too often to be driven by exaggeration and even outright fabrication. Case in point: the cat allegations in Greenville County School District.

As The Post and Courier’s Sara Gregory reports, two women stood up at the Sept. 27 school board meeting, gave their full names and declared in public that students were identifying as cats, the school district was putting out litter boxes and allowing them to “meow” in response to teachers’ questions and teachers and students were pressured to go along with this insanity and treat the students as cats for fear of retribution.

A story like that might make a compelling analogy for parents upset about school accommodations for transgender students (“Imagine if this happened ...”), but these stories weren’t told as analogy. They were presented as reports of what was actually happening in local schools. ...

We suppose it’s better to have people making those allegations in public, where they can be properly refuted, than simply continuing to spread an unfounded rumor. But it’s also disturbing that Superintendent Burke Royster was forced to ignore the business of educating children and instead use the forum of his superintendent’s message to deny those claims and call out their perpetrators for spreading such nonsense.

What’s next? Claiming, because you read it on social media, that space aliens have taken over the bodies of the teachers? Or maybe that actual cats have taken over the bodies of teachers. Or students. And here’s what’s so awful: No matter how absurd a hypothetical example we pose, there’s almost certainly someone who will believe it. Nothing is too absurd any more ...

Here’s a modest proposal: When it comes to claims about crazy things that allegedly are happening in our schools, we should follow a rule of thumb that we should be following in all areas of our lives: Don’t automatically believe what you read on social media — particularly if it’s something that elicits a strong emotional reaction, or if it seems to confirm your worst fears about how crazy all those people on the other side of the political spectrum are becoming. (And unfortunately, there are plenty of legitimate examples of said craziness, on both extremes.)

And certainly don’t pass it on unless you verify it. ...

This editorial is an abridged version of opinion as expressed by The Post and Courier of Charleston.