EDITORIAL: Approval of judge's politics not criteria

As former chairman of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, South Carolina Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has played a significant role in the confirmation process for federal judges.

No confirmation process gets more focus than a U.S. Supreme Court nomination. Graham and Republicans now must decide how to approach the coming process to replace retiring liberal Justice Stephen Breyer.

Will they continue the attack-the-nominee-at-all-costs approach as was demonstrated by Democrats with President Donald Trump's nominations, or will they go about the Senate's role as prescribed by the Constitution?

Here's what Graham had to say about the retirement of Breyer:

"I appreciate Justice Breyer's service to our nation. He has always been a scholar and a gentleman whose record on the Supreme Court is solidly in the liberal camp.

"Justice Breyer has always shown great respect for the institution and his colleagues, and I wish him well in the next phase of his life.

"As to his replacement: If all Democrats hang together -- which I expect they will -- they have the power to replace Justice Breyer in 2022 without one Republican vote in support.

"Elections have consequences, and that is most evident when it comes to fulfilling vacancies on the Supreme Court."

Graham has been outspoken in the past about the Senate's role of advice and consent. He has voted for Democratic court nominees when many other Republicans would not.

It's not that Graham agrees with the political or legal viewpoints of nominees, it's that he is right: Elections have consequences.

Just as Trump won in 2016 and subsequently got to nominate three conservative high court justices, Biden now has the opportunity to appoint someone with views closer to his liberal stands on the law and issues facing the court.

The role of a senator is not to vote on a nominee based on whether the lawmaker agrees with the judge's views. It is to determine whether there is anything in the nominee's background that would disqualify him or her from service on the court. If there is no disqualifying factor, the nominee should be approved.

Make no mistake, in these partisan times, there is going to be a high-profile vetting on the Biden nominee. And there should be. But in the end, the 50-50 Senate will confirm the nominee.

The vote well could be 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie. After all, Trump appointees got few Democratic votes.

But if the process works as it should, Republicans will be as aggressive as they can in getting information about the nominee before voting to confirm the Biden appointee.

