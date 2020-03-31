EDITORIAL: Appropriate time for reflection

So many are serving with honor during the emergency sparked by the threat the COVID-19 coronavirus. Many “ordinary” people are doing extraordinary things to help others. And those in official capacities are working overtime to keep all safe. We say thanks to all.

On Sunday, Gov. Henry McMaster, who has been out front in the battle against the coronavirus, urged South Carolinians to honor those who in another time did extraordinary things for their country in the face great adversity. The governor declared March 29 Vietnam War Veterans Day in South Carolina, again recognizing the date as designated by the Vietnam Veterans Recognition Act of 2017. The date remembers and honors all having fought and sacrificed in Vietnam and throughout Southeast Asia from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975.

McMaster’s was a statement of the times: “The United States of America is the greatest country in the world because of the strength and sacrifice of men and women like those that we honor on Vietnam War Veterans Day. These men and women are the best of us – they answered the call to serve when it was most difficult, and they served us well. These challenging times provide opportunity for reflection, and I ask that you take a moment to reflect on, and appreciate, the honorable service of our Vietnam War Veterans.”