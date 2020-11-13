EDITORIAL: Appointees by Biden may include locals

Elections have consequences. You’ve heard that before. They also bring opportunities.
With Washington moving from a Republican to Democratic administration, positions in government on the national, state and even local levels will change hands.
Orangeburg County and The T&D Region are Democratic bastions in a Republican state, so it’s not surprising that a number of leading Democrats here are among those being mentioned prominently for positions with a Joe Biden administration or for appointments by Biden.
Jamie Lovegrove of The Post and Courier in Charleston and John Monk of The State in Columbia have taken a dive into reporting on those potentially in the running for positions. Some highlights:
Jim Clyburn: The South Carolina State University alumnus, 6th District congressman and House majority whip likely could have just about any position he wanted. He was the key to Biden winning the South Carolina primary that catapulted Biden to the Democratic nomination. For his part, Clyburn said Monday, “I have absolutely no interest in being in this administration.” But Clyburn is interested in seeing others get positions.
Jaime Harrison: The Orangeburg native, national Democratic Party official and unsuccessful candidate for U.S. Senate on Nov. 3 was specifically referenced by Clyburn on Monday. “We’ll talk through what may be a good fit for him.”
One possible position is chairman of the Democratic National Committee, a post Harrison unsuccessfully sought after the 2016 election. But his campaign against Sen. Lindsey Graham gave Harrison a very high profile and the record-breaking $130 million he raised means he has a new resume.
David Pascoe: The 1st Circuit solicitor from Calhoun County is said to have an inside track to becoming the next U.S. attorney for South Carolina, a position currently held by Trump administration appointee Peter McCoy. Pascoe has a high profile as the lead prosecutor in a Statehouse corruption probe that has resulted in indictments, guilty pleas and resignations of five top members of the legislature.
Leroy Ravenell: The veteran Orangeburg County sheriff is reportedly the frontrunner for the U.S. marshal’s post in South Carolina, with support from Democratic law enforcement officers in the state.
Bakari Sellers: The Denmark native, former state lawmaker, Columbia attorney and CNN political commentator was an early supporter of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris before becoming a Biden backer when Harris left the race. He potentially could serve in Harris’ office, in some role with the Department of Justice or even as an ambassador abroad.
Sellers makes no secret that the job he really wants is Clyburn’s seat in Congress, but he said, “If the president asks you to do something for the good of the country, I would certainly consider it.”
With even the outcome of the election still pending state vote certifications and legal challenges, the current landscape is not conducive to the locals or others being the subject of announcements nor them making commitments or even comments regarding positions. But stay tuned, you’ll be hearing more.
Despite its GOP leanings, South Carolina and a number of its politicos are Biden favorites. It’s safe to say the state will play a significant role in a Biden administration.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!