EDITORIAL: Appointees by Biden may include locals

One possible position is chairman of the Democratic National Committee, a post Harrison unsuccessfully sought after the 2016 election. But his campaign against Sen. Lindsey Graham gave Harrison a very high profile and the record-breaking $130 million he raised means he has a new resume.

David Pascoe: The 1st Circuit solicitor from Calhoun County is said to have an inside track to becoming the next U.S. attorney for South Carolina, a position currently held by Trump administration appointee Peter McCoy. Pascoe has a high profile as the lead prosecutor in a Statehouse corruption probe that has resulted in indictments, guilty pleas and resignations of five top members of the legislature.

Leroy Ravenell: The veteran Orangeburg County sheriff is reportedly the frontrunner for the U.S. marshal’s post in South Carolina, with support from Democratic law enforcement officers in the state.

Bakari Sellers: The Denmark native, former state lawmaker, Columbia attorney and CNN political commentator was an early supporter of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris before becoming a Biden backer when Harris left the race. He potentially could serve in Harris’ office, in some role with the Department of Justice or even as an ambassador abroad.