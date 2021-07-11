EDITORIAL: Anti-patriotism could backfire on Democrats

If Democrats want to keep their hold on political power and instill confidence in their leadership and policies, they are going about it in a strange way.
Belittling America and its symbols of freedom will catch up with Democrats and likely send them on the road out of Washington.
Consider that over July 4th weekend, The New York Times carried an article titled, “A Fourth of July Symbol of Unity That May No Longer Unite.” The text suggested that waving the U.S. flag is actually a political partisan act. “Today, flying the American flag from the back of a pickup truck or over a lawn is increasingly seen as a clue, albeit an imperfect one, to a person’s political affiliation in a deeply divided nation.”
Then there are the words of progressive Democrat and "Squad" member Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri:
“When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for White people," Bush tweeted. "This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free."
And as reported by InsideSources.com Managing Editor Michael Graham, the same day the Times was declaring the U.S. flag politically suspect, NPR was adding a "trigger warning" for the first time ever to its annual reading of the Declaration of Independence.
"Over the past 32 years, Morning Edition has broadcast a reading of the Declaration of Independence by NPR staff as a way of marking Independence Day," the host announced. "But after last summer's protests and our national reckoning on race, the words in the document land differently.
"It famously declares 'that all men are created equal' even though women, enslaved people, and Indigenous Americans were not held as equal at the time," the host added before listing more grievances against the founders.
And The Washington Post took the opportunity of the Fourth to argue it's time to reconsider another iconic American symbol: "Maybe It’s Time To Admit That the Statue of Liberty Has Never Quite Measured Up.”
Graham writes: “Democrats can dismiss claims that their party is anti-American -- or at the least unpatriotic -- and these examples as mere anecdotes. The problem is that these ugly claims about the ‘grand old flag’ and the ‘home of the free and the brave’ are now at the center of Democratic Party politics. And as a result, they're likely to be a drag on even the most patriotic Democratic candidates in their wake.”
Clearly there are many (certainly not all) affiliated with the Democratic Party that do not love the country they live in. Despite America’s willingness to change and advance from its founding through today, the critics see no redeeming value in the U.S. as we know it. If that is truly their belief, they don’t deserve to be in leadership.
Republicans have their issues, too. And there certainly is no guarantee that the GOP will return to control of Congress in 2022. But if Democrats don’t believe there is a backlash coming for their war against patriotism, they are wrong.
As Graham concludes: “It may come as a shock to Democrats in swing states like Arizona and New Hampshire, but when your party keeps bashing America as a racist hellhole and its flag a symbol of hate and oppression, voters are eventually going to notice. They'll be tempted to conclude that being part of the Democratic Party that's pushed this anti-patriotism says something about the politicians who are members, and cast their votes in 2022 accordingly.”