EDITORIAL: Anti-patriotism could backfire on Democrats

"It famously declares 'that all men are created equal' even though women, enslaved people, and Indigenous Americans were not held as equal at the time," the host added before listing more grievances against the founders.

And The Washington Post took the opportunity of the Fourth to argue it's time to reconsider another iconic American symbol: "Maybe It’s Time To Admit That the Statue of Liberty Has Never Quite Measured Up.”

Graham writes: “Democrats can dismiss claims that their party is anti-American -- or at the least unpatriotic -- and these examples as mere anecdotes. The problem is that these ugly claims about the ‘grand old flag’ and the ‘home of the free and the brave’ are now at the center of Democratic Party politics. And as a result, they're likely to be a drag on even the most patriotic Democratic candidates in their wake.”

Clearly there are many (certainly not all) affiliated with the Democratic Party that do not love the country they live in. Despite America’s willingness to change and advance from its founding through today, the critics see no redeeming value in the U.S. as we know it. If that is truly their belief, they don’t deserve to be in leadership.