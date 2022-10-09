EDITORIAL: Answers due in bomb threats against HBCUs

They began in earnest in January 2022, with eight historically Black colleges or universities in the U.S. receiving bomb threats. On Jan. 31, at least seven schools received similar calls. And on Feb. 1, the start of Black History Month, 18 schools were called with campus bomb threats — and more threats followed throughout the month.

The Biden administration launched an FBI investigation into the February threats, labeling the incidents “hate crimes” and “Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremism.”

The FBI reportedly identified people suspected of making the bomb threats, but no arrests have been documented.

Nine months after the threats began, the co-chairs of of the Congressional Historically Black Colleges and Universities Caucus, of which South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott is one, have sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray urging the FBI and Department of Justice to provide additional information about the ongoing bomb threats, along with guidance outlining resources available for HBCUs to protect against the threats.

The members wrote, “As you know, at least 57 bomb threats have been made to HBCUs across the country. Notably, Howard University has received eight bomb threats, including two recently within the same week. Bomb threats should not be a normal part of the campus experience. ... As the co-chairs of the Congressional HBCU Caucus, we are concerned that the ongoing nature of these threats may and embolden others who wish to do these schools, and their students, harm. We look forward to continuing to work with you to ensure institutions receive timely and relevant communications to ensure school leaders and law-enforcement officials have all they need to keep safe as you work expeditiously to identify those responsible.”

Sen. Scott has been working to get to the bottom of the incidents, with Claflin University in his home state having been one of the HBCUs to receive threats.

The senator has:

• Sent a letter to the Biden administration, alongside the other HBCU caucus chairs, requesting information about the bomb threats.

• Introduced a Senate resolution condemning the bomb threats and reaffirming the Senate’s commitment to combating violence against HBCU students, staff and faculty.

• Testified at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled “Combating the Rise in Hate Crimes.” He denounced the bomb threats and called upon the Biden administration to take the threats seriously.

The bomb threats at the colleges are a high priority, the same as when such threats are made against high schools. Locally, we have gone through periods when the threats became all to common.

In at least one case, the perpetrators were caught and sentenced to jail terms under state law, which treats such threats as felonies.

The federal government also has penalties, with the charges relating to terrorism. In addition to prison terms, financial penalties pertaining to the expense associated with investigating the threat are included.

Bomb threats once were looked at by some young people as a form of joke. They are anything but. No matter the motivation, the threats must be taken seriously in an age when terror is too frequently a fact of life in this country and around the globe.

The FBI and Justice Department are due to provide answers to the threats against HBCUs. We hope Sen. Scott and others get them.